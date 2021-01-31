Editorial: Why does Virginia rank so low in vaccine distribution?

The great philosopher Ricky Bobby tells us in “Talladega Nights” that “if you ain’t first, you’re last.”
That may be true in sports but it’s not when it comes to the rankings of which states have done the best job administering the COVID-19 vaccines. One state is first, one state is last and then there are 48 others in between.
Unfortunately for Virginia, we’ve generally been toward the bottom of that list — and one day did indeed hit dead last. We’ve since moved up, but we’re still not first — not anywhere close to it. That begs the question “why?”
The answer to this question is elusive but no less frustrating.
Before we get to the bad news, let’s first review the good news. The best news, of course, is that science has produced a vaccine in what seems like record time. It took decades to produce a vaccine against polio; here, it took less than a year. Not all ailments and antidotes are the same, so that’s somewhat like comparing the proverbial apples and oranges, but it’s still a remarkable timeline. The research for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine began in Germany in January 2020, just days after the genetic sequence for COVID-19 was made public and two months before the virus was declared a pandemic. We should also note that — unlike Moderna plus the other companies that have vaccines still in development — Pfizer-BioNTech didn’t take any research funding from the U.S. government (although it did accept $445 million from the German government). If you’re getting jabbed with the Pfizer vaccine, thank Angela Merkel. A sign of how hard this is: Of the six companies that accepted $10 billion in research funding from the U.S. government through the Trump administration’s vaunted Operation Warp Speed, only one — Moderna — has produced a vaccine that’s now available. German ingenuity beat American ingenuity on this one.
More good news: We now have more people vaccinated (at least with the first of the two required doses) than have ever had the virus. As of Friday, Virginia has vaccinated 697,914 people with at least one dose while the state’s total case count is 497,912 — and every day is going to get better. We’re now averaging 28,457 doses administered per day versus an average of 3,664 new infections each day.
Now for the bad news: That’s still not fast enough. The Wall Street Journal reports that, at this rate, it may take until January 2022 for everyone to get vaccinated. We’ve already lost one year to the virus; will we really lose two?
The basic problem is that we don’t have enough vaccine doses. First, the Trump administration arranged to only buy 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine — and, according to the New York Times, passed up a chance to buy as many as 500 million doses. Why didn’t Trump order more? The website Quartz points out that at the time the deal was done last summer it was unclear that Pfizer would be the first to hit the market, so the Trump administration was hedging its bets in case a different company produced a vaccine first. Regardless, between the total Pfizer and Moderna orders, the Trump administration didn’t order enough because it bet on the wrong companies. That’s easy to say in hindsight but who among us knew last summer which companies would produce a vaccine first? President Joe Biden has now ordered more, which he says will be enough to fully vaccinate every American. However, even if Trump had ordered the full amount from the get-go those doses still wouldn’t be here yet. It takes time for these companies to ramp up a production process.
Meanwhile, there are obvious distribution problems with the vaccines that we do have. When politicians — usually Republicans — point out that Democratic-run Virginia ranks low on administration, they’re generally citing Becker’s Hospital Review, which produces a daily ranking. Becker’s numbers come from the Centers for Disease Control, which are sometimes different. Why? We should have learned this already from tracking virus counts for the past year. Some states do a quicker job of reporting data than others, so on any given day the data we’re seeing may show different states on different days. Again, those apples and oranges. There are also different was to do the accounting. As of Friday, Becker’s showed that Virginia had administered 57% of the vaccines distributed. Our numbers might be better than that. Some hospital systems sent their allotment to smaller health care providers, who weren’t as good about updating records that they’d actually given the shots. Some places have mass vaccinations clinics scheduled so some of those unadministered vaccines are already spoken for. So maybe we shouldn’t hang too much on a specific number when there’s so much that goes on behind it.
Still, let’s back up and look at the big picture: As of Friday, Becker’s ranks Virginia at 21st in the share of vaccines administered. That’s a lot better than it was (anything beats last place), but we’re still nowhere near the top. Whatever our specific percentage might be, Virginians have a right to ask why the state isn’t doing a better job. For instance, why did Gov. Ralph Northam wait until Jan. 6 to name a vaccine czar? We’ve known for months that a vaccine was coming. Shouldn’t the state have anticipated there would be issues with the rollout and gotten in front of that curve? We are reminded of the famous military maxim attributed to Gen. Robert Barrow: “Amateurs talk strategy; professionals talk logistics.”
Rather than asking why Virginia has done so poorly, let’s turn the question around: Why have some states done so well? What’s their secret? It’s worth noting that the states that consistently rank at the top of the Becker’s list — as of Friday, West Virginia at nearly 81%, followed by North Dakota, South Dakota, New Mexico and Connecticut, in that order — are all small states. Politics don’t seem to factor into things — some of those states have Republican governors, some have Democratic governors. (Ditto for the states at the bottom of the list.) Their more intimate size may make it easier for them to get more people vaccinated. Then again, maybe those states are just better run?
There’s an obvious political dimension here: If there’s one thing that hands the governor’s office to Republicans in November, it will be the state’s handling of the pandemic. Many policies are hard for voters to understand; vaccine distribution is an issue that every single Virginian will see firsthand and they won’t need any political commentators to help them understand it