Editorial: Why don't Republicans form a new party? Here's why.

Republicans are having an identity crisis. Are they the party of Ronald Reagan or the party of Donald Trump? Are they the party of Liz Cheney or Marjorie Taylor Greene? Closer to home, are they the party of Denver Riggleman or the party of Bob Good?
From time to time, each faction has suggested the solution to this intraparty civil war is to form a new party. Trump mused about creating a Patriot Party. The former chair of the Washington state Republican Party recently wrote in the Seattle Times that “principled Republicans willing to put country before party” should encourage that split.
So why doesn’t one faction or another start a new party?
Blame the Founding Fathers. They did not copy Great Britain and create a parliamentary system. Instead, they created the federal system that we now have, with a bicameral legislature, a model replicated in almost every state in the Union — Nebraska, with its unicameral legislature, is the only exception.
Here’s why that makes a difference. If the Republican Party split in two — either a sane Republican Party and a not-so-sane Patriot Party, or a Trumpist Republican Party and a more sensible Rhino Party — you’d see Democrats win a lot more elections. Neither faction of the Republican Party wants to see that. There’s a powerful incentive to maintain the traditional two-party system and simply hope for the best. We haven’t seen a new party form and — this is the key part — come to power since the Republican Party in the 1850s. Back then, all the parties were unstable to some degree because of the sectional differences over slavery. The Whig Party broke apart completely, but Democrats splintered, too. The 1860 presidential election was a four-way affair; Abraham Lincoln won with just 39.8% of the popular vote, the lowest percentage of any winning president. Otherwise, we’ve basically had a two-party system because our electoral system rewards broad coalitions — and makes it too risky for one faction to walk away from a party.
So how would things be different in a parliamentary system? It depends on how that parliamentary system is organized. Some are set up like ours — what the British call a “first past the post” system or what we call “whoever gets the most votes wins.” Some countries with parliamentary governments have proportional systems, where seats in the parliament are awarded either entirely or in part on the basis of what percentage of the vote that party received. That has the very practical effect of encouraging more parties because you no longer need to get more votes than the other party to win seats. In fact, sometimes even winning just a few seats can make a party important because often no party has a majority in parliament and the dominant party has to recruit allies to provide votes of “confidence and supply” to get things through. That also happens even in parliamentary systems without a proportional system. The point being: Our system encourages two broad-based parties; parliamentary systems create more opportunities for multiple parties, even if they’re small ones.
Last year, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., complained that Joe Biden was too centrist for her more liberal tastes. “In any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party, but in America, we are.” She’s basically right. If the United States had a parliamentary system — especially one with a proportional representation system — we’d have a lot more parties. On the left, we might have a more far-left party led by Bernie Sanders and a center-left party led by Biden. On right, we’d have a center-right party led by the likes of Liz Cheney or Mitch McConnell and then a more Trumpist party led by Trump himself. In a proportional system, all those parties would have some seats in Congress, the only question would be the relative size of each.
Let’s look at how this works in other countries. Great Britain currently has 10 parties represented in its parliament, half of those being regional parties in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. At the present time, the Conservative Party has a majority following the 2019 election. However, after the 2017 election the Conservative Party won only a plurality to become a “minority government” — and depended on votes from the Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland to form a majority. That party had just 10 seats out of 650 but had an outsized impact because the Conservatives couldn’t do anything the DUP didn’t want or the government would collapse and there’d be a new election. Israel now has eight parties in its parliament. Australia has seven. Canada has five (plus one independent). New Zealand also has five.
Now, before someone gets excited about the prospect of creating a new party (or adopting a parliamentary system), keep this in mind. Even in those countries with more than twice as many parties as ours, there are still just two main parties — one on the left, one on the right. Other parties might win some seats here or there, under some circumstances they might even get to form a coalition with a minority government, but they’re never going to actually be the government. American Republicans wondering whether they’d be better either starting a new party or encouraging disgruntled members to do so should remember the plight of British liberals. In 1981, some members of the left-of-center Labor Party were unhappy that the Labor Party was moving too far to the left, so they broke off and formed a new party — what we know today as the Liberal Democratic Party. It’s never been anything more than a niche party that can win some seats in certain places but has never truly been in a position to win No. 10 Downing St. The closest it came was in 2010 when David Cameron’s Conservative Party won a plurality — and formed an unexpected alliance with the LDP. As part of the deal, LDP leader Nick Clegg became deputy prime minister — much like vice president, only with more power — and his party was awarded five of 16 Cabinet seats. This was always an unnatural alliance — the equivalent of moderate Democrats joining with Republicans. The LDP got some power but at a great cost — unpopularity. In the next election, the LDP saw voters reject it and the party hasn’t effectively contended since.