Editorial: Why don't Republicans form a new party? Here's why.

Let’s look at how this works in other countries. Great Britain currently has 10 parties represented in its parliament, half of those being regional parties in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. At the present time, the Conservative Party has a majority following the 2019 election. However, after the 2017 election the Conservative Party won only a plurality to become a “minority government” — and depended on votes from the Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland to form a majority. That party had just 10 seats out of 650 but had an outsized impact because the Conservatives couldn’t do anything the DUP didn’t want or the government would collapse and there’d be a new election. Israel now has eight parties in its parliament. Australia has seven. Canada has five (plus one independent). New Zealand also has five.

Now, before someone gets excited about the prospect of creating a new party (or adopting a parliamentary system), keep this in mind. Even in those countries with more than twice as many parties as ours, there are still just two main parties — one on the left, one on the right. Other parties might win some seats here or there, under some circumstances they might even get to form a coalition with a minority government, but they’re never going to actually be the government. American Republicans wondering whether they’d be better either starting a new party or encouraging disgruntled members to do so should remember the plight of British liberals. In 1981, some members of the left-of-center Labor Party were unhappy that the Labor Party was moving too far to the left, so they broke off and formed a new party — what we know today as the Liberal Democratic Party. It’s never been anything more than a niche party that can win some seats in certain places but has never truly been in a position to win No. 10 Downing St. The closest it came was in 2010 when David Cameron’s Conservative Party won a plurality — and formed an unexpected alliance with the LDP. As part of the deal, LDP leader Nick Clegg became deputy prime minister — much like vice president, only with more power — and his party was awarded five of 16 Cabinet seats. This was always an unnatural alliance — the equivalent of moderate Democrats joining with Republicans. The LDP got some power but at a great cost — unpopularity. In the next election, the LDP saw voters reject it and the party hasn’t effectively contended since.