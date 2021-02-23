Editorial: Why Fairfax County Del. Mark Sickles' comment about Lee County is so offensive

Yes, Sickles is right, the state spends a lot of money on Lee County students — and it’s still not enough. Three years ago, we documented how students and teachers in two Lee County schools had to set out trash cans whenever it rained — because rainwater was leaking into the classroom. Those leaks have since been repaired, but that’s $700,000 that could have been spent on instruction. At another Lee County school, the walls had literally separated from the foundation. Lee County, and other rural localities, have challenges that suburban legislators either cannot comprehend — or don’t want to comprehend.

We’ve cited all these examples before but we’ll cite them again: In Loudoun County, even kindergartners in WiFi-equipped classrooms are learning computer coding. Lee County is trying to teach cybersecurity in high school, but in buildings that sometimes can’t handle the electrical load. Northern Virginia has the power; Lee County has power strips — that sometimes short out. How does Sickles expect one of the poorest counties in the state — in the country even — to fix that on its own? That’s not a reasonable expectation. We won’t even begin to list all the classes that schools in his district can offer that rural schools can only dream of because the list is far too long. Yes, there are ways for students to access some — but not all — of those subjects virtually. On the other hand, there are many students in rural Virginia who have no internet access at all — sometimes close to half. Or more. Prince Edward County estimates that 63% of its students don’t have internet access. Sickles probably doesn’t have many parents in his district who have to drive their kids to sit outside local libraries at night just so they can access the Wi-Fi to complete their homework.