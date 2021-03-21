Editorial: Why getting vaccinated isn't enough

Why can’t fully vaccinated people wave their vaccination card around and effectively get a pass to resume a normal life? Instead, President Joe Biden says if we do everything right, then by the Fourth of July we can gather in small groups for backyard barbecues with family and friends. Yet he says the goal is for every American adult to get a vaccine by May 1. So if we’re all vaccinated by then, why are we still restricted to small groups come July 4? Why can’t we be packing stadiums by Memorial Day? Why can’t fully vaccinated people be packing stadiums now?

Sigh. Science. The debate is over how much getting vaccinated reduces the risk of transmitting the virus to people who haven’t been vaccinated, something scientists haven’t agreed on yet. Some conservatives, such as Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, think vaccinated people should return to normal now. Some liberal states, such as New York, are experimenting with “vaccine passports” that would allow vaccinated people to attend live events. Scientists, though, aren’t so sure.