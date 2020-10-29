Editorial: Why is Roanoke's virus rate spiking?

Roanoke now has one of the highest infection rates in the state. Not to be alarmist, just factual, we have a rate that’s higher than most of the rest of the world. Here are the particulars: The standard way to compare rates is on a rate per 100,000 population basis. Roanoke’s rate is 2,773 per 100,000. The Virginia Department of Health website shows only nine localities in the state that are higher. Montgomery County’s rate is 2,816 and most of the others are in about the same range — all just under 3,000. Galax is an outlier, and the state’s highest rate, at 6,974.

The national rate is now 2,687, so Roanoke and Montgomery County are both somewhat higher than the U.S. rate. There are certainly places in the country worse off. The Centers for Disease Control shows 21 states have rates higher than Roanoke. North Dakota is the highest at 5,148, followed by South Dakota at 4,505 The lowest rates are in Vermont at 333 and Maine at 472, so there’s obviously quite a range — so we might want to be asking why that is. It’s not because Vermont and Maine are small and rural, because the Dakotas are rural, too. It’s not even obviously political, because the states with the highest and lowest virus rates both have Republican governors.