Editorial: Why isn't UVa-Wise already an energy research center?

The bottom line: Now there’s nothing in return for the retirement of the coal tax credits except the promise of a study.

Northam still has time to carry out his campaign promise; he could put money in the budget he’ll propose in December just before he leaves office. Perhaps, though, we’ve been looking to the wrong place if we’re counting on a politician to pursue this idea of making UVa-Wise a research center for renewable energy.

Why aren’t business and community leaders in the coal counties clamoring for this? Why isn’t UVa-Wise? More to the point of our inquiry today, why isn’t UVa-Wise’s organizational parent in Charlottesville?

There may be other things the coal counties need more, but it seems undeniable that UVa-Wise would be more economically useful to the coal counties if it were a research center.

Research universities have been called “the steel mills of the 21st century” because of how they drive the economy through spinoffs. Look no further than Virginia Tech’s Corporate Research Center for evidence of that.

Northam was absolutely right when he said in 2017 “we have a unique opportunity with this expansion … to transform UVa-Wise into an international destination for students and researchers.