Editorial: Why Kaine's censure resolution might be better than impeachment

If the Senate adopted Kaine’s resolution, it’s easy to see where it would become a campaign point for Republicans just like the censure of Jackson became one for Democrats in the 1830s. Would a future Republican-controlled Senate expunge the censure just as Jackson’s was expunged? Quite possibly. We wish Republicans had the courage to break from Trump but they face a radicalized party base that still views Trump in almost cult-like fashion. That’s not good for Republicans, or democracy at large — the nation needs a serious-minded conservative party, not a party where conspiracy theorists hold sway. The nation also needs a way to come to grips with the violence we saw on Jan. 6 lest it be normalized and repeated. This shocking insurrectionary outburst should not be brushed aside in the name of “unity” and “moving on.” Instead, we should heed the advice of the late singer Joe Strummer, who sang: “Well I’ll tell you one thing that I know / You don’t face your demons down / You gotta grapple ’em, Jack, and pin ’em to the ground.”