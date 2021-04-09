Editorial: Why Northam should veto the coal tax credit bill

If Northam is really serious, though, he’ll veto the coal tax credit retirement bill and tell the legislature to try again with something more binding. If some want a study, figure out some way to do a study. We notice the legislators most interested in a study seem to be the ones who aren’t actually in the coal counties and know the least about them. Between the GO Virginia council for Southwest Virginia and InvestSWVA and other groups, there have already been lots of studies. But if it makes legislators from the urban crescent feel better, surely the governor can figure out some way for state government to produce a study. But here’s the thing: Hold that coal tax credit retirement hostage until there’s a more specific commitment to use the savings to help build a new economy in the coal counties.