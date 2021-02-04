Editorial: Why Rep. Morgan Griffith was right about pandemic relief bill

In the General Assembly, bills move in the orderly way that Schoolhouse Rock explained in “How a Bill Becomes Law.” They get introduced, they get assigned to a committee, they must be acted on by a certain date, if they pass they go to the floor and so forth. In Congress, lots of bills get introduced and then nothing ever happens. There’s no requirement that they get acted on at all — which is why most of the time when you hear about a member of Congress introducing a bill, you should just ignore it. Bills are little more than press releases — unless and until the party leadership allows it to come up for a vote. In Washington, the party leadership simply has too much power — doesn’t matter which party. In Richmond, the party leadership is important, but not nearly so all-powerful. More to the point, virtually everything in Richmond gets voted on in some way. A bill might get killed in a subcommittee at 7 a.m. with no one watching, but at least there’s some kind of disposition. If Congress operated like Richmond, it might not produce a better policy output (again, that’s a matter of ideological taste), but there’d be more accountability as to who did what.