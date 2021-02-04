Editorial: Why Rep. Morgan Griffith was right about pandemic relief bill

Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, and certain other Republicans have been catching grief for voting to overturn the results of the presidential election — and deservedly so.
He also has been catching grief from some letter-writers for opposing the pandemic relief package that the last Congress passed on its waning days.
Whether Griffith’s vote is right or wrong is a matter of political taste, but his reasons for voting against the measure rests on solid ground that both liberals and conservatives ought to support if they want Congress to operate in a more accountable fashion.
First, let’s let Griffith explain his vote, then we’ll explain why he’s right at least procedurally:
“As a supporter of more relief in response to the coronavirus pandemic, I consistently urged congressional leadership to keep any relief package separate from any omnibus appropriations bill to fund the Federal Government. Omnibuses tend to be bloated, filled with unrelated provisions, and cobbled together in backrooms with little time for Members of Congress to read them, much less understand their provisions. They are a terrible way to exercise Congress’ power of the purse.
“The omnibus spending bill for fiscal year 2021 is the longest bill I’ve been asked to vote on in Congress. It was split into two parts running nearly 5,600 pages. The first totaled roughly 500 pages and included funding for the military and border security, including the border wall. I read this part and found its spending to be largely reasonable, so I voted for it.
“The second part containing the remaining 5,000 pages, while reportedly including some provisions I support, also reportedly featured far too many items that have no place in a spending bill. Members of Congress had only a few hours to read and analyze this overstuffed monstrosity. As I have pledged to the constituents of the Ninth District, I will not vote for a bill I have not read in its entirety. I voted no.
“I continue to believe Americans need help in the face of the pandemic, and I know most of my colleagues agree. Legislation that would provide help would likely pass Congress easily, and there is no good reason to tie it to the overall omnibus bill.”
The key word in all this is “omnibus,” a word that Washington loves because it covers, well, everything.
Congress does not operate in a logical way — no matter which party is in power. Contrast how Congress works with how the Virginia General Assembly works.
First, our state legislature works on a strict schedule. Bills must be introduced by a certain date; they must be dealt with by their respective chambers by a certain date, and there’s a date certain on which the legislature adjourns. Yes, yes, the General Assembly often doesn’t meet that adjournment schedule. Those exceptions, though, are exceptions. Right now the General Assembly is proceeding along on a predictable, set schedule. Congress has no such schedule, one of many reasons why it always seems the government is about to run out of money unless Congress does something right now. Congress is much like a baseball game — long stretches of apparent inactivity, punctuated by sudden bursts of hyperactivity. When the Republican Senate last year wanted to confirm a Supreme Court nominee, it did so at a lightning pace. Likewise, when the Democratic House this year wanted to impeach Donald Trump, it did so with remarkable alacrity. The rest of the time, though, Congress moves along in a somnolent fashion.
In the General Assembly, bills move in the orderly way that Schoolhouse Rock explained in “How a Bill Becomes Law.” They get introduced, they get assigned to a committee, they must be acted on by a certain date, if they pass they go to the floor and so forth. In Congress, lots of bills get introduced and then nothing ever happens. There’s no requirement that they get acted on at all — which is why most of the time when you hear about a member of Congress introducing a bill, you should just ignore it. Bills are little more than press releases — unless and until the party leadership allows it to come up for a vote. In Washington, the party leadership simply has too much power — doesn’t matter which party. In Richmond, the party leadership is important, but not nearly so all-powerful. More to the point, virtually everything in Richmond gets voted on in some way. A bill might get killed in a subcommittee at 7 a.m. with no one watching, but at least there’s some kind of disposition. If Congress operated like Richmond, it might not produce a better policy output (again, that’s a matter of ideological taste), but there’d be more accountability as to who did what.
Finally, we come to the matter of the “omnibus.” In Congress, many bills don’t move through that committee structure. They get put together in back rooms, then are sprung on the respective chamber for a quick vote. Those bills often wind up as “omnibus” bills that include all sorts of unrelated measures that some legislator was able to persuade the party leadership to stick in. The same omnibus that included coronavirus relief also included funding for gender programs in Pakistan, a study of a 1908 riot in Springfield, Illinois, authorization to create a Women’s History Museum and an American Latino Museum at the Smithsonian, and a requirement that the United States issue a “Statement Of Policy Regarding The Succession Or Reincarnation Of The Dalai Lama.” None of those would have gotten lumped together in the same bill in Richmond because the General Assembly requires that everything be “germane” to the subject — you can’t stick a transportation amendment onto an education bill, or a criminal justice amendment onto a health bill. All those items we mentioned might be worthy in their own right (or not) but they ought to get voted on separately. They would in Richmond; but in Washington they get cobbled together in an omnibus bill.
Nobody seems to like this — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, whose politics are quite different from Griffith’s — called putting so many unrelated items in the same bill to be a legislative form of “hostage-taking.” Griffith himself had a more colorful way to describe this a few years ago: “If there are a bunch of candy apples in there that are good things that are philosophically sound and they help my district and there is one big fat toad, yes, sometimes I have to swallow a toad. That’s called legislating.” We’d all better off, though, if Congress would vote on all the candy apples and toads separately.