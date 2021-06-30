Editorial: Why should rural Virginia care about a WFT stadium?

Here’s what the Times-Dispatch had to say: “McAuliffe said during his first term he would not offer any tax money for the construction of the stadium, but was willing to help create the infrastructure around the stadium, including roads and mass transit options.”

As for Youngkin, his campaign sent a statement that said: “Glenn welcomes the possibility of a new stadium in Virginia, but it’s important to ensure that the necessary infrastructure and ability to accommodate additional traffic are addressed as part of any deal. Glenn wants to make Virginia the most attractive place in America for employers and jobs, but incentives for businesses must put Virginia taxpayers’ best interests first.”

Let’s parse these, starting with McAuliffe. The reality is that anytime somebody builds something that generates a lot of traffic, the state winds up having to build roads. When Roanoke was wooing Deschutes, part of the deal was building a road in the industrial park to the brewery. The question here is simply one of scale, so McAuliffe doesn’t really say very much — although he certainly suggests a willingness to pony up beyond, say, an exit ramp. Anyone who knows McAuliffe knows he’d love to be a dealmaker.