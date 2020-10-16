Editorial: Why the future of Appalachian coal may depend on India

India is also adding lots of renewables, too. The reality is that India — in a drive to modernize its society — needs lots of energy and is adding lots of different forms of it. That makes India both a poster child for renewable growth — and for its voracious consumption of coal. Just two different posters. “We have a great economic opportunity to help India meet its future needs,” Brouillette said. He doesn’t think coal will decline as fast in the U.S. as some think or wish but that’s not really the point. “What I don’t see is the end of coal as we know it,” he said. “Economic markets around the world, especially Asia, are going to depend on this energy source for decades to come.”

If you believe in coal, this is an opportunity. If you’re in favor of “leave it in the ground,” this is a problem. That’s not all. India also is ramping up imports of natural gas — more than twelvefold since 2004. Most of that natural gas is coming from the Mideast and Africa but the U.S. share of that market is growing — up from zero to 8% of the Indian market in 2019. “As [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi looks at the future of his country, he wants to buy American coal, he wants to buy American natural gas,” Brouillette said.