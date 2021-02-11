Editorial: Why those data center bills matter to rural Virginia

In any case, nobody can make the case that these tax incentives will create a lot of jobs. That’s not the point. The point is that you’ve got to start somewhere (and data centers do generate a nice tax revenue stream). Many companies play follow-the-leader. The Tech Republic website, in a report critical of the number of jobs that data centers create, does acknowledge that “one data center can also be an anchor for others to join.” In time, those numbers can add up and, more importantly, change the profile of a community. Amazon is not going to plunk down a major operation — or even a minor one — in the middle of some place with no tech history. But could a cluster of data centers become a magnet for other, smaller tech companies? That’s the goal here. The General Assembly is being asked whether to lower the job threshold to incentivize more data centers to locate in rural Virginia, but it’s really being asked whether it wants to try to do something to try to transform the rural economy. This alone won’t do it, but it can certainly be part of a larger strategy.