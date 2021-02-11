Editorial: Why those data center bills matter to rural Virginia

This year’s General Assembly has dealt with some mighty big issues — abolishing the death penalty, legalizing marijuana, potentially amending the state constitution to require equal educational opportunities for all of Virginia’s students.
Now, here’s something that seems much smaller: How few jobs should a data center create before it qualifies for certain tax incentives?
Under current law, a data center can qualify for tax breaks if it creates at least 25 jobs in an economically distressed area. State Sens. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, and Todd Pillion, R-Washington, have introduced a bill that would reduce that to 15. Del. Will Morefield, R-Tazewell, has a bill that would require only four.
Why even bothering to deal with a bill that would involve just four jobs? Much context is in order here.
First, let’s be sure everyone understands what a data center is. Every time you upload a cat video to Facebook, some computer somewhere has to process that and store it. Those are data centers.
Northern Virginia has become a global center for data centers by several orders of magnitude and, as with many other things, the rich get richer. Of the new data center capacity built in the world in 2018, 35% was in Northern Virginia, nearly four times more than anywhere else. Not surprisingly, other parts of the state have tried to figure out how they can get a piece of that action, which is what brings us to our present situation. A 2019 study by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission found that 69% of the data centers built in Virginia over the previous decade were in Northern Virginia, 15% in the Richmond area, 10% in Southside, 4% in Charlottesville and 2% in the rest of the state. Part of that “rest of the state” is Southwest Virginia, particularly the coal counties that are now trying to figure out how to create a new economy — and they’ve identified data centers as an economic sector to go after.
Of course, they’re not alone. Lots of places see a fast-growing economic sector and want a piece of it; 33 states now offer tax incentives for data centers. Virginia actually has some of the most restrictive rules in the country. The state tax break requires at least 50 jobs, unless the data center is located in an economically distressed locality, in which case the number drops to 25. However, 28 of those 33 states already have criteria where the tax incentives kick in with job counts at or lower than that. In fact, 21 states don’t set a minimum job figure at all. Now, you can argue all you want about the philosophy of offering tax incentives. We’re more concerned about the practicalities: What would it take to create a technology sector in Southwest Virginia? That’s really what we’re talking about here: How to get something started.
Data centers are not, by definition, big employers, as evidenced by the small numbers we’re talking about, although those jobs do tend to be well paid. The website Bisnow reports that salaries range from $60,000 to $115,000 a year. Four jobs at that range wouldn’t even be noticed in Northern Virginia, where the median household income in Loudoun County is now listed at $151,800, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. However, they would sure be noticed in parts of rural Virginia, where the median household income in Dickenson County bottoms out at $29,932. The formal employment figures at data centers also don’t capture ancillary employment by contract workers. The Other Oregon, a publication devoted to rural Oregon, quotes a state economist saying data centers actually make a difference in the rural economy “when you take into account construction workers, contractors and security … the data show that diversifying economy and the data center element helps stymie the structural losses from wood products.” Or, in Southwest Virginia’s case, coal.
In any case, nobody can make the case that these tax incentives will create a lot of jobs. That’s not the point. The point is that you’ve got to start somewhere (and data centers do generate a nice tax revenue stream). Many companies play follow-the-leader. The Tech Republic website, in a report critical of the number of jobs that data centers create, does acknowledge that “one data center can also be an anchor for others to join.” In time, those numbers can add up and, more importantly, change the profile of a community. Amazon is not going to plunk down a major operation — or even a minor one — in the middle of some place with no tech history. But could a cluster of data centers become a magnet for other, smaller tech companies? That’s the goal here. The General Assembly is being asked whether to lower the job threshold to incentivize more data centers to locate in rural Virginia, but it’s really being asked whether it wants to try to do something to try to transform the rural economy. This alone won’t do it, but it can certainly be part of a larger strategy.
We haven’t seen a lot of love for the coal counties in this session. Democratic legislators are eager to repeal the coal tax credit but not so eager to actually help those counties build a new economy. The coal tax credit abolition bill offers only a study — a study! A study without funding attached for the recommendations is an empty promise. McPike is one of the few Northern Virginia legislators to show any interest in the region. His data center bill isn’t an even trade for abolishing the coal tax credit — that would involve the state writing a check for millions of dollars to the region — but it’s still important. Morefield’s bill is better yet because, in addition to being more competitive with other states, it has a more generous definition of what constitutes an economically distressed locality. A third bill, by state Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg, is something of a Trojan Horse. It would allow data centers that qualify for tax incentives in a distressed locality to also qualify for incentives in any subsequent locality — which means XYZ Corp. could locate a small data center in rural Virginia then add a bigger one in Data Center Alley and still qualify for tax breaks. That seems an odd bill for a rural legislator to champion.
Some legislators fret about a “race to the bottom,” a valid concern whenever tax incentives are involved. However, those legislators, we notice, often represent localities that are pretty well off. Economically speaking, parts of rural Virginia are already at the bottom. Will the General Assembly do anything to try to fix that? Here’s one small way to try.