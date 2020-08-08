Editorial: Why Trump and Biden should deliver their acceptances speeches in Virginia

The coronavirus has succeeded in killing off a grand American tradition — the political convention.
Oh, there will still be “conventions” of some sort — a handful of Democrats will gather in Milwaukee and a similar number of Republicans will meet in Charlotte to go through the party business of formally nominating Joe Biden and Donald Trump, respectively.
But there won’t be four-day, made-for-TV extravaganzas — and the party nominees won’t be there to deliver their acceptance speeches Instead, Biden will deliver his from his home state of Delaware; Trump’s plans aren’t settled, but there’s talk he might deliver his speech from the White House. Between them, we have the modern-day versions of William McKinley’s “front porch campaign” of 1896 and many an incumbent’s Rose Garden strategy.
Partisans on both sides may miss the camaraderie of meeting with thousands of their fellow party members, but the public probably won’t. Political conventions began as deliberative bodies but haven’t served that purpose in decades. The last multi-ballot convention was 1952, when Democrats nominated Adlai Stevenson on the third ballot. The last convention where there was truly any suspense about the nominee was the 1976 Republican convention where Gerald Ford’s victory over Ronald Reagan wasn’t assured until the actual roll call. Maybe somewhere in our future is another contested convention — every four years journalists pine for such a thing — but why do conventions in the 21st century have to look like they did in the 19th century?
Even a nominee who doesn’t deliver an acceptance speech to the convention isn’t unprecedented. In fact, that used to be normal. It was Democrat Franklin Roosevelt in 1932 who broke with tradition and flew — flew! — to Chicago to deliver his speech in person. For Roosevelt, that gesture was a way to signal that he was a man of action who would think in new ways about how to pull the country out of the Great Depression. We still expect a speech — it’s the most important speech the nominee will give during the campaign — but why does it have to be at the convention? Both Trump and Biden this year are showing it doesn’t have to be. The pandemic is forcing two septuagenarians — one who claims to speak for American traditions, another who claims he wants to restore them — to be innovators. As Abraham Lincoln said in his 1862 State of the Union address: “As our case is new, so we must think anew, and act anew.” Here’s how both candidates this year could act anew: They could both deliver their acceptance speeches from Virginia. The pandemic limits their options in some ways — no big rally for Trump in Jacksonville, for instance — but it also opens up new possibilities. Why speak from a convention stage, or even a sound stage, when you could pick some symbolic backdrop that illustrates the theme of your campaign? Virginia offers opportunities for both candidates.
For Biden, whose convention comes first, the obvious choice is Charlottesville. He says Trump’s response to the 2017 white supremacist march in Charlottesville — “very fine people on both sides” — is what pushed him over the edge to run for president. There was some speculation last year that Biden might even announce his campaign from Charlottesville. He didn’t, but his announcement video made prominent use of images from that awful day with the still-shocking video of white supremacists waving Nazi flags and wielding torches as they marched through the streets. It would be very much in keeping with Biden’s campaign to deliver his acceptance speech from Charlottesville — to say that these are the ugly movements that have risen up under Trump, to say that he will restore a good, decent, normal, better America. Yes, the image of Biden standing in the street where Heather Heyer died would be in-your-face, but as the saying goes, “politics ain’t beanbag.” Campaigns are about drawing a contrast, and that would be a powerful one.
For Trump, the obvious choice would be Richmond’s Monument Avenue, in front of one of the empty plinths where until just a few weeks ago Confederate statues stood. Trump’s decision to embrace Confederate heritage is ill-advised —that’s not a message that will win back increasingly diverse suburbs — but the point here isn’t to rethink Trump’s campaign strategy for him but to look for a backdrop that underscores the strategy he’s already settled on. From Monument Avenue, Trump could deliver a powerful message on law-and-order. The statue of Jefferson Davis didn’t come down lawfully; it was pulled down by protestors. The others have been sprayed with vulgar graffiti. If Trump wants to play up law-and-order, here’s a place where he could visually point to destruction — and emphasize how this is what happens when you have a Democratic governor and a Democratic mayor. Now imagine if you have a Democratic president. Democrats may think that unfair because it misses their social justice point but like we said (actually the early 1900s journalist Finley Dunne), “politics ain’t beanbag.” It’s not up to Republicans to make the Democratic case. Trump could stand on Monument Avenue and challenge Biden to explain the violence in Richmond in recent weeks.
Perhaps those aren’t the messages the candidates want to deliver in their big turn on the national stage. There are other places in Virginia where the candidates could deliver other messages, but those backdrops become more problematic.
If Trump wanted to talk up the pre-pandemic economy, he could go to the site of the biggest single economic development announcement during his time as president. Unfortunately, that’s Amazon’s HQ2, which has two political problems: Trump hates Amazon, and it’s in Arlington, a city where he took just 16.6% of the vote four years ago. The growth of an online retailer symbolizes how the economy is changing regardless of who’s president, but that’s not a message Trump wants to deliver.
If Biden wanted to talk about how Trump’s economy has left certain workers behind, he could go to the Southwest Virginia coalfields. Trump promised to bring back coal, but coal continues to decline anyway. Unfortunately, Biden doesn’t have a plan for that, either. Hillary Clinton laid out a plan to build a new economy in Appalachia – but Biden hasn’t (and neither has Trump).
Don’t count on any of these locations. We’ll probably get predictable speeches from predictable places. But it doesn’t have to be that way.
