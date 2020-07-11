Editorial: Why Trump's move to expel international students hurts rural areas

The Trump administration has said that international students can’t remain in the United States if all their classes are online. The announcement serves Trump’s political aims no matter which way it plays out — it either forces schools to reopen during a pandemic or reduces the number of immigrants in the United States.
So far, the controversy has mostly focused on how many American universities depend on international students (who often pay full freight, which allows those schools to charge less to U.S. students) and how many of those international students, at the graduate level, are involved in research or teaching undergraduates. So this isn’t quite as simple as Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli likes to make it sound when he says: “If they’re not going to be a student or they’re going to be 100 percent online, then they don’t have a basis to be here. They should go home, and then they can return when the school opens.”
That debate — mixing health precautions during a pandemic, university business models and immigration policy — is a fascinating one but it misses a much bigger point: Demography.
To explain what we mean, let’s peer into an alternative universe called Canada. We like using Canada as an example because Canada is a country very much like ours so it serves as a useful laboratory to see how certain policies different from our own might play out.
Both the U.S. and Canada have seen the number of international students grow dramatically. In Canada, the number of international students has tripled over the past decade — to 640,000. In the U.S. during the same period, the number of international students has grown 63% — from 671,616 to 1,095,299 last year.
You don’t have to be a math major to sense an imbalance there, but we’ll do the math for you anyway. In the U.S., international students now constitute 5.5% of all college students — not an insignificant chunk of change for some schools. However, in Canada, more than 14% of college students are international.
Why is this? Why does Canada have such a higher percentage of international students? It’s because Canada — under both liberal and conservative governments; this is a critical point —has made it a policy to actively encourage international students in a way that the U.S. — under both liberal and conservative administrations — has not. No doubt Canadian colleges see their bottom lines benefit from top-dollar international students the way that U.S. schools do. But Canada — again, under both liberal and conservative governments — has pursued a distinct policy that the United States has not. It wants those international students to stay and become Canadians.
Why? We gave you the answer earlier: Demography. Canada is a nation where the population is aging — and the fertility rate is dropping. The latter is 1.5 births per woman (down from 3.8 in 1958) — which means that it’s fallen below what demographers call “the replacement rate.” More to the point, that means Canada’s population is going to decline unless it finds a new way to make more Canadians. Why does that matter? Because a shrinking population would trigger a shrinking economy (we have a relevant example of what happens economically when the population shrinks close by in the Appalachian coalfields). Also, a population that’s both aging and shrinking means there are fewer working adults to pay taxes to support the benefits owed to senior citizens. Because Canadian governments of either major party don’t like the idea of a shrinking economy, or not being able to pay promised retirement benefits, or the prospect of taxing working adults at higher levels to meet those payments, it’s turned to immigration. That’s one way to instantly create new Canadians. And because today’s economy places a premium on skilled workers, Canada has decided the best way to create new Canadians is to actively encourage international students to come to its universities — and then persuade as many of them as possible to stay.
Now, here’s where things become interesting — and where our focus shifts to this side of the border. The United States has exactly the same demographic trends as Canada. Our population is aging. And our fertility rate is dropping — it’s now just under 1.8 births per woman (down from just under 3.6 in 1958). And we face the same fiscal crunch: How to pay for Social Security and other benefits if there are fewer and fewer workers paying into the system. (Social Security, of course, is not a savings account. Each generation pays for the one ahead of it, so if you’re getting a retirement check, that’s not the money you put in — that’s money that today’s workers are putting in.)So where is our demographic policy? We basically don’t have one. That’s why our current immigration policy is mathematically wrong. We need more immigration, not less.
It’s fair to argue that we need more immigrants with college degrees as opposed to more immigrants without such degrees but it’s hard to get to that more nuanced part of the debate. Indeed, Bob Good, the Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 5th District, opposes even those visa programs on the grounds that such immigrants will take jobs from Americans. That’s a slick talking point that skips over some important details. The most immediate is this: The technology sector has many jobs going unfilled because there aren’t enough Americans available for them. The longer-range concern is that demographic one. Rural legislators, in particular, should be making the case for more immigration — and, at the moment, for more international students. That’s because rural legislators represent the oldest communities in the country, so those are the voters who should be most concerned about whether their Social Security checks keep coming.
Another Canadian example: Like the U.S., many parts of rural Canada are seeing their populations decline — which has unhappy ripple effects in staffing doctor’s offices and other essential services for those who remain. The response: Many rural localities in Canada are actively recruiting international students, hoping they will settle there. The Canadian province that has been the most aggressive in this has, not surprisingly, been its smallest one — Prince Edward Island. Over the past decade, the province has quintupled its number of international students. So here’s the question for rural communities in the U.S.: Why aren’t they doing the same thing?