Editorial: Why VMI needs not one, but two, statues of George Marshall

This seems such a great idea we wonder why it hasn’t been done before. George Marshall is, arguably, VMI’s most important alumnus. He led the American military during World War II. After the war, he became the nation’s top diplomat, credited with saving democracy in western Europe, and for that was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. To be both a warrior and a peace laureate is quite a feat.

The legacy of Stonewall Jackson — a former VMI professor — is, shall we say, complicated (less complicated for some than others). But there’s nothing complicated about Marshall’s legacy. Cadets once had to salute Jackson’s statue, since removed. There should be no controversy about saluting Marshall. VMI does honor Marshall in many ways — there’s both a building and an arch named in his honor and the institute is home to the Marshall Foundation and museum. But he’s still been in Jackson’s shadow at VMI. That’s too bad, but here’s the opportunity: If VMI truly wants to remake itself to be more accommodating to modern sensibilities, it need not abandon all of its traditions. It need only more fully embrace one of its own, a son of the 19th century whose work remade the 20th century and continues to shape the 21st.