Editorial: Why we should all celebrate Juneteenth

The vile institution persisted in some border states that had stayed in the Union and thus weren’t subject to the Emancipation Proclamation.

Not until the 13th Amendment came into effect on Dec. 18, 1865, was slavery formally abolished for good. Even then, the last slaves were not actually freed until 1866 — held by Native Americans in the future Oklahoma who had sided with the Confederacy.

But those are technicalities. The point is that we have come to mark today as the day we celebrate the end of slavery.

If Juneteenth seems too exotic for you, then think of it as the day that we finally tried to extend Jefferson’s noble words to all Americans.

Even then, of course, we did so quite imperfectly, as anyone even vaguely acquainted with the history of the world since then should know.

Some might read that as an indictment of America; we’d prefer to read all this in a more uplifting way.

Thomas Jefferson’s words set a standard that no one else from that era dared embrace, a standard we’re still working to achieve.

Today we celebrate the day those words about life and liberty became a little more real. That’s something we should all celebrate.