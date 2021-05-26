Editorial: Why we'll miss John Warner

Make no mistake: Warner was a committed Republican, one who played a role in building a two-party state. But in his latter days he endorsed Democrats Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020 because he saw Donald Trump perverting the values of his party — and threatening the values of the nation he had served.

In hindsight, it should be clear that Warner was always a serious man even before he was legally one: He volunteered for the U.S. Navy during World War II before he even turned 18. He came back from war, went to Washington and Lee University and the University of Virginia Law School — then went to war again, as a Marine in Korea. And yet somehow Warner was considered a dilettante.

He married into money, gave a lot of it to Richard Nixon's presidential campaign, and was named Under Secretary, and eventually Secretary of the Navy. That was seen as a political payoff. Later, Gerald Ford named him head of the Bicentennial Commission, which further shaped Warner's public persona as a little more than a wealthy glad-hander. Oh how wrong we all were.