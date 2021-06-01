Editorial: Why weren't we taught about Tulsa?

Near as we can determine, none in Virginia have. Why not? There are at least 49 localities eligible, from Accomack County on the Eastern Shore to Wise County on the Kentucky line, including Roanoke in between.

The Virginia locality with the most number of recorded lynchings? Tazewell County, with seven — six of those in the same year (1893) and five of those in a single gruesome outburst of violence. Danville is second with five.

We can understand the desire not to reopen a painful part of our past, but ignoring something doesn’t make it go away. It might do us some good to acknowledge how some of those came before us were so easily overtaken by prejudice and primitive emotions.

We can read today about what happened in Tulsa and think that nothing like that ever happened here, yet it did, just on a much smaller scale — over and over again.

We can read today about what happened in Tulsa and think something like that could never happen today. Let’s hope that’s right. But that still doesn’t absolve us of the responsibility to remember.

And if we never knew all this in the first place, then that should make us wonder what else we weren’t taught.