Editorial: Will a Virginian be the first woman on the moon?

Today — or tonight, rather — is a good time to look away from our daily concerns of politics and pandemics and cast our eyes skyward.
Fifty-one years ago tonight, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to set foot on the moon. The anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on that technological feat, and also assess where we stand (other than earthbound) all these years later.
Here’s some context we always find humbling: The moon is closer to Earth than the Americas were to Europe in the days of Columbus. It took Columbus 36 days to sail from Spain to the Bahamas; it took Apollo astronauts three days to get to the moon. European powers almost instantaneously started trying to colonize the “new world” — which, of course, was only new to them but not its inhabitants. Santo Domingo was first settled in 1493 and has been continuously inhabited ever since. We spent three years going to the moon and then gave up because we got bored.
There are some obvious differences between exploring another part of our own planet and an airless celestial body but, still, history will look back on our Apollo program as a false start — and wonder what we did for the next half century. Today, though, let’s not look back; let’s look ahead. We are standing on the threshold of a new space age, one that will look very different from the one in the ’60s. For one thing, a lot of it will be privately funded. We’ve seen Elon Musk launch his own rockets. Jeff Bezos is trying to do the same. That’s not much different from how the colonization of the Americas worked — as government-funded voyages gave way to private investment. The main difference is there are no indigenous people on the moon (or Mars) who will get displaced.
Today’s Apollo program is Artemis, who in mythology was the twin sister of Apollo — and goddess of the hunt, the moon and other things in her own right. The name is significant. NASA’s stated goal is to “land the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024.” President Trump has been the biggest presidential cheerleader for space exploration since John Kennedy. If he’s re-elected, he’d be in a position to preside over America’s return to the moon in 2024, which would certainly underscore one version of American greatness. He’d also be able to phone (or tweet) that astronaut as she makes that history-making step onto the lunar surface. We already know who that first woman will be — sort of. The U.S. has 48 active astronauts, of which 16 are women. NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine has said the first woman on the moon will be someone who’s already in the astronaut corps and has served on the International Space Station, which not all of those 16 women have yet. One of those is astronauts is a Virginian — Zena Cardman, grew up in Williamsburg. She’s also a microbiologist, which might also make her a candidate for the next logical destination for human exploration — Mars.
That’s the goal that really tantalizes those who are tantalized by such things and it’s not that far out of reach. Actuarially speaking, the first Martians are already probably among us. Armstrong was 38 when he stepped onto the moon. If he’s the model and the 2030s are the official goal for a flight to Mars, then that means the first astronauts on Mars are already young adults. Many of the astronauts flying today are significantly older than their counterparts in the ’60s. Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, who rode the Dragon space capsule into space last month, are 53 and 49. Mars advocates have pushed for a flight in 2033 — Mars only lines up right every few years so the timing is critical. An independent report NASA commissioned last year concluded 2033 was unrealistic given our current state of technology; 2037 would be the earliest possible. If that’s so, and we launched 50-year-old astronauts, that means they’d be 33 today. If you’re curious, Cardman is 32.
If all goes well, another Virginian will touch Mars — indirectly — first. On July 30, NASA is scheduled to launch a robotic rover to Mars. Its name, Perseverance, was submitted by Alexander Mather, a 7th-grader at Lake Braddock Secondary School in Fairfax County. If it lands safely in February, Perseverance will search for signs of past microbial life on the red planet, something Cardman likely has a special interest in.
The real question about when humans return to the moon, and go onto Mars, isn’t a technological one, but a political one. Are we willing to pay for it? Our record for sustained funding for any kind of science is spotty, at best. Trump has been gung-ho about space, but Congress hasn’t necessarily shared that enthusiasm. The 2024 goal seems entirely driven by politics. Of course, so was Kennedy’s goal to put a man on the moon by the end of the ‘60s, just a slightly different kind of politics. We know Trump is keen to meet that 2024 deadline; would a President Biden feel the same way? No clue, but since Kennedy, Democrats have been more interested in spending money on earth Earth, not off it.
It’s also unclear whether that 2024 deadline can be met. The website Axios recently quoted one of the nation’s space policy experts, John Logsdon of George Washington University, as saying: “I think basically, making 2024 would be a miracle.” Axios then proceeded to list all the reasons why — basically delays in funding and testing.
Maybe Musk can do what the U.S. government finds so difficult. After the Dragon launch last month, he told his SpaceX company that building a rocket to go to Mars should be its “top priority.” The United States isn’t the only country interested in going to the moon — or Mars. So is China. There’s much debate in the space community over whether China might actually beat the U.S. back to the moon in this second stage of a space race. The website Space.com says that American technology is superior, but the Chinese have the upper hand on one key ingredient — political will. The Chinese are fairly secretive about their space program, and they’ve only launched six crewed missions into Earth’s orbit. However, the Chinese have made no secret that they are interested in the moon. Last year, the Chinese became the first country to land an unmanned spacecraft on the moon’s far side. If the Chinese announced someday they’d just launched a crewed spacecraft to the moon, space experts would be surprised — but not that surprised. So, some thoughts for tonight for when you look at the moon. But hurry, it sets at 8:57 p.m.
