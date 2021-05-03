Editorial: Will Democrats nominate an all-Northern Virginia ticket? Will both parties?

In the lieutenant governor’s race, Hala Ayala, Mark Levine, Sean Perryman and Xavier Warren all live in Northern Virginia (although Warren grew up in Pittsylvania County). The only two exceptions are Andria McClellan of Norfolk and Sam Rasoul of Roanoke, about whom we shall have more to say later.

In the attorney general’s race, incumbent Mark Herring is from Northern Virginia, challenger Jay Jones of Norfolk isn’t. Most of the party’s establishment has endorsed McAuliffe, Ayla and Herring, who would become the state’s first all-Northern Virginia ticket. (Northam backs Jones for attorney general).

Don’t look to Republicans for regional diversity. Of their 17 candidates for statewide office, the only one from this part of the state is former Roanoke sheriff Octavia Johnson, whose candidacy for governor is not taken seriously.

Depending on whom Republicans nominate, it’s possible every single candidate for statewide office will be from Northern Virginia. Given the Republican strength in rural Virginia, it’s surprising there’s not a candidate from that part of the state, but there isn’t.