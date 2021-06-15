Editorial: Will either McAuliffe or Youngkin address school construction?

In 2013, in his last months in office, Gov. Bob McDonnell directed the state Department of Education to compile a list of all the school construction needs in Virginia.
The tally: $18 billion.
That's the figure that those advocating for the state to get more involved in helping fiscally stressed localities — most in rural areas and central cities — pay for school construction have used ever since.
Well, that was then, this is now. Now we have a new estimate of the state's school construction needs: $25 billion.
And that's just if we replaced every school that's 50 or more years old. That doesn't count renovations or maintenance for schools less than a half-century old.
You might say that the extra $7 billion is the price that Virginia has paid for not dealing with aging schools earlier — which naturally raises the question of what the cost will be if we continue to wait.
This new figure comes from a report compiled, once again, by the Virginia Department of Education — this time for the state's new Commission on School Modernization and Construction.
The General Assembly has been unable — some might say unwilling — to deal with funding school construction (for three years in a row now, under both Republican and Democratic management, it's rejected a call from state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County) for a $3 billion statewide bond issue. It did, though, last year create this commission, which is just now getting into action.
The main proponent of that commission, and its chair, is state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond.
Three legislators from this side of the state serve on the 11-member panel — Stanley; Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge and Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery.
Stanley and Hurst are notable because they've also tried, with separate measures, to do something beyond school construction. Both have pushed — so far unsuccessfully — a proposed constitutional amendment to undo the disparities between schools in more affluent and less affluent districts that the Virginia Supreme Court said in 1994 are sanctioned by the state constitution.
Also on that commission is Bristol school superintendent Keith Perrigan, who has gamely led a coalition of rural and small schools that has repeatedly called attention to such inequities.
The report that James Lane, the state's Superintendent of Public Instruction, recently presented to the commission is a must-read document for every legislator and would-be legislator in the state.
It counts 1,040 schools in the state that are 50 years or older. Now, we must hasten to point out that old schools are not always “crumbling schools,” to use the phrase that Gov. Ralph Northam used in his inaugural address nearly four years ago, but there is a considerable overlap.
Just as with the human body, the older things get, the more things go wrong or wear out.
And then there's the “modernization” part of the commission's charge: Some older schools may be structurally sound, but they weren't built for the modern age.
Once a single electrical outlet in a classroom was considered sufficient, perhaps even extravagant. That was also before the computer age.
This single fact drives a lot of the politics over school construction funding: The oldest schools in the state are in Southwest and Southside. In both those places, the median age of schools is 58 years old.
The state's youngest schools — by median age — are in Northern Virginia (48 years) and, inexplicably, the Northern Neck (32 years).
This helps explain why, historically, it's been legislators from Southwest and Southside who have been at the forefront of pushing for state funding for school construction — regardless of party. In the 1990s, it was Del. Tom Jackson, D-Carroll, who was opposed by Northern Virginia Republicans.
Today, it's Stanley and Del. Israel O'Quinn, R-Washington, whose efforts have been opposed by Northern Virginia Democrats. Party loyalties have changed, but geographical imperatives still rule: The haves out-vote the have-nots.
Lane also sketched out the history of state funding for school construction, which is highly instructive. Nearly three decades ago, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission researched this and found that “the state was active in school construction in the early 1900s.”
That changed in the 1930s when Harry Byrd was governor. He was a “transportation governor” who instituted state funding for roads. The trade-off: The state would get out of the school construction business.
Historical irony: Today affluent and ethnically diverse Northern Virginia benefits from the roads-over-schools policies of the segregationist Byrd.
One difference between then and now: Then there was lots of federal money available for school construction. In 1938, the federal government paid 45% of the costs of local school construction — a byproduct of the New Deal's Works Progress Administration.
Today federal funding for construction amounts to less than 1%. Instead, the burden is almost entirely on local governments — i.e., local taxpayers, but the cost of building a new school is often beyond the means of many localities that might gently be described as “economically distressed.”
The state's role has been intermittent. There was a burst of school funding in the early ’50s — a near-death political challenge by insurgent Francis Pickens Miller, who campaigned on a school construction platform, essentially forced Gov. John Battle to commit to funding. That's why you see so many schools that were built in the 1950s. There just hasn't been any similar political challenge since. The question is whether there will be this time. This commission is a modest start, but also know how many commissions issue reports that never get acted on.
And no report can capture the urgency that speakers conveyed during a recent virtual “summit” of small and rural schools across the state. Dickenson County Superintendent Haydee Robinson says that a few years ago, when flu was running rampant, she wanted to make sure students washed their hands often — only to find that some schools in the county had no hot water.
That's been fixed, but illustrates part of the problem. If schools in Fairfax County had no hot water, school funding might be a legislative priority. If schools in Dickenson don't … well, you know how that goes.
The single biggest thing this issue could use would be a sense of gubernatorial urgency. Will Democrat Terry McAuliffe or Republican Glenn Youngkin embrace this issue? They haven't yet. But there's still time. We're waiting.