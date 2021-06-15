Editorial: Will either McAuliffe or Youngkin address school construction?

Lane also sketched out the history of state funding for school construction, which is highly instructive. Nearly three decades ago, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission researched this and found that “the state was active in school construction in the early 1900s.”

That changed in the 1930s when Harry Byrd was governor. He was a “transportation governor” who instituted state funding for roads. The trade-off: The state would get out of the school construction business.

Historical irony: Today affluent and ethnically diverse Northern Virginia benefits from the roads-over-schools policies of the segregationist Byrd.

One difference between then and now: Then there was lots of federal money available for school construction. In 1938, the federal government paid 45% of the costs of local school construction — a byproduct of the New Deal's Works Progress Administration.

Today federal funding for construction amounts to less than 1%. Instead, the burden is almost entirely on local governments — i.e., local taxpayers, but the cost of building a new school is often beyond the means of many localities that might gently be described as “economically distressed.”