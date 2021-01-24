Editorial: Will General Assembly again punt on school construction?

Here’s something you won’t see us say very often: Virginia should be more like Maryland.
Or this: Virginia should be more like California.
At least on one issue.
This is our annual editorial in which we urge the General Assembly to pass the bill that state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, has introduced calling for the state to issue $3 billion in school construction bonds.
Yes, we realize this comes under the heading of Albert Einstein’s famous definition of insanity — doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.
Neither party in the General Assembly has shown much interest in Stanley’s measure the past two years and there seems no indication that this year will be any different.
Nevertheless, Stanley persists — and so do we — because the issue he’s trying to address isn’t getting any better.
To recap: In Bob McDonnell’s final weeks as governor in 2009, his administration compiled a list of all the school construction needs in the state. The list totaled $18 billion. Going on 12 years later, there’s no reason to think that list has gotten shorter. Ralph Northam invoked this during his 2018 inaugural address in which he bemoaned “crumbling schools.” That’s not hyperbole; Virginia has actual examples of schools where ceilings have literally crumbled. Three years ago we went through state reports and showed that 29.6% of Virginia’s public schools were built before 1958 — so they were more than 60 years old then and now are pushing 63. Furthermore, 13% were built before 1949, a date we picked on purpose because that was the year in which state funding for school construction figured in a landmark governor’s race. Now, just because a school is old doesn’t mean its in poor condition although, as with people, there’s often a high correlation. We famously — or infamously — documented the case of Flatwoods Elementary in Lee County, where students and teachers had to set out trash cans on rainy days to catch the water leaking through the roof. That roof has since been fixed, along with other leaky ones elsewhere in Lee County. So, problem solved, right? In a fashion, sure. But the $700,000 that Lee County spent on fixing rooves is $700,000 it didn’t spend on instruction. Lee County, one of the poorest counties in the state, still has to contend with this: It’s trying to teach cybersecurity on an electrical system so old that sometimes the power shorts out. We suspect that’s not a problem that Loudoun County has to contend with. That highlights the real problem with these old schools, whether they are physically falling apart or not — some aren’t equipped for the demands of the new economy. Before Pulaski County opened its new middle school, it had some classrooms with just a single electrical outlet. At one time that was quite sufficient. Those times are no more.
There are old schools everywhere, but they are concentrated in two politically interesting places — rural areas and central cities. We saw politically interesting because their politics are so diametrically opposed — with rural areas voting overwhelmingly Republicans and cities voting just as overwhelming Democratic. In theory, that should produce a grand coalition to solve the problem. In practice, it’s produced a grand coalition to ignore the problem.
We understand why Republicans — other than Stanley — haven’t gravitated to the school construction issue. This costs a lot of money. On the other hand, the failure to deal with it costs a lot of money, too — just measured in different ways. We’re more baffled why Democrats haven’t rallied to this cause since they always like to style themselves as the party most interested in public schools. It would be cynical (though perhaps accurate) to suggest one reason why Democrats haven’t shown more interest in school construction is there’s not a voting constituency for school construction the way there is for higher teacher salaries.
To be fair, one Democrat has taken action. Northam, following up on his inaugural address, found a way last year to conjure up some money for school construction. He persuaded a somewhat reluctant General Assembly to designate some of the state’s revenues from casinos to go to school construction. State Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne estimated that casinos might generate $114 million a year in state revenue, which would be enough to pay the debt service for $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion in bonds. No one should think that solves the problem, though. Those casinos aren’t open yet, won’t be open for several years, and will take several years beyond that to produce a regular enough revenue stream to assure bond-buyers. The best estimate is that those school bonds won’t happen until 2025 — assuming future legislatures and future governors don’t try to redirect those revenues. Northam deserves credit for doing something, even if the actionable date is still mid-way through the decade.
That’s why we come back to Stanley’s proposal: His proposed bond issue would start to fix the problem now (now is still a relative term because it would have to be approved by voters in November). Even his $3 billion bond issue is nowhere close to the $18 billion pricetag that McDonnell added up.
Finally, we come back to our provocative references to Maryland and California. Those probably aren’t examples that will quicken Republican hearts; we’re not sure about Democrats. But, factually speaking, they are relevant for this reason: Both states have done what Virginia hasn’t. Maryland’s state legislature last year passed a $2.2 billion bond issue for school construction, and did so in wildly bipartisan fashion. The measure passed the House 128-6 and the Senate 45-0 (Maryland, a smaller state, has a much bigger state legislature). California, meanwhile, approved a $9 billion bond issue for school construction in a voter referendum. Here’s some rough math: Virginia’s population is 41% more than Maryland. That doesn’t necessarily mean our school construction needs are 41% more than Maryland’s but if they were, that would mean a proportional bond issue in the Old Dominion would be $3.1 billion — or about what Stanley is proposing. Perhaps his figure really is right on the money.