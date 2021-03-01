Editorial: Will gubernatorial candidates commit to a debate in Southwest Virginia?

Now, here’s where we weigh in with questions of our own: Which of these candidates will commit to a debate in Southwest Virginia? Candidates for governor always hold a debate in Northern Virginia; that’s just accepted practice now. We’d like to see the same tradition established for Southwest Virginia as a way to force candidates, at least for an hour, to address the unique issues confronting the region. We do have some history to go on: In 2013, the gubernatorial candidates debated in Blacksburg. In 2017, they met at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. This time around, the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy has offered to host a debate. Nine state legislators from Southwest Virginia — both Republicans and Democrats — have endorsed this.

So far, just two candidates have formally committed — Foy on the Democratic side, Cox on the Republican side. If they wind up as the nominees, then we’re guaranteed a debate. However, that’s just one possible combination. There are five Democrats and anywhere from six to nine Republicans, depending on whether you go by who has filed paperwork and who has said they intend to run. That means there are really 30 or maybe 45 different configurations possible. The longer we wait, the easier it will be for the eventual nominees to find a reason not to debate in Southwest Virginia. Realistically, Democrats have little interest in a part of the state where they’re not going to get many votes. Republicans don’t have a vested interest, either. The identity of the next governor will get decided in the suburbs of the urban crescent, not Southwest Virginia. That’s why party activists in both parties — along with those in the region writing checks to the candidates — ought to insist that their favorite candidate sign on to the Appalachian School of Law debate. If they can’t even commit to a single evening in Southwest Virginia during the campaign, how much do we really expect them to pay attention to Southwest Virginia once one of them is in office? Or do we already know the answer to that?