Editorial: Will our better angels prevail in 2020?

And, of course, there has been President Trump’s drumbeat questioning the reliability of mailed in absentee ballots. Never mind that people have historically mailed in absentee ballots, just not at these levels. Trump is trying to have it both ways. In Virginia, the Republican Party has sent out at least two mailings with absentee ballot applications to targeted voters. One even had a picture of Trump saying “President Trump wants you to return this form!” At the same time, Trump is trying to raise enough questions about the process to justify — well, what? Trying to have Republican legislatures disregard the will of the people if it turns out to be something different than what they want? Americans might be shocked to find out this is possible. There is no constitutional requirement that Americans actually vote, or that states honor that vote — only custom. South Carolina did not hold popular elections for president until 1868; before then, the state legislature picked the state’s electors. Perhaps we have relied entirely too long on custom and good faith rather than actual laws.