Editorial: Will someone name something after John Underwood?

Those textbooks were written at a time when the Virginia officialdom was worried that segregation was coming under attack and needed to be defended, so indoctrinating school children was part of the solution.

In fact, the Underwood Constitution led to a brief era of multi-racial government in Virginia. That so horrified the state’s establishment that, as soon as they were able, they imposed a new constitution — with no referendum, just an official decree — that effectively disenfranchised Blacks and poor whites alike.

Botetourt County has been debating whether to move the Confederate statue in front of the courthouse. That Confederate statue is unique in that it doesn’t just mourn the Confederate dead, it mourns the “dark days of Reconstruction.” They are only “dark” if you objected to the concept of Black Virginians as fellow citizens.

Of course, Virginians were never taught about that forgotten era of multi-racial government in the 1880s; there’s an example of history being erased.

Underwood was a pivotal figure in post-Civil War Virginia who tried to the point the way to a different future — and did for a time. Yet he is not recognized today with even so much as a historical marker. And there are definitely no roads or buildings that bear his name.