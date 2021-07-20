Editorial: Will the Chinese beat the U.S. to Mars?

Fifty-two years ago tonight, the world sat transfixed, staring at a fuzzy black-and-white TV image of Neil Armstrong setting foot on the moon.

If you’re trying to measure the pace and scale of human progress, consider this: It took 66 years from the Wright Brothers’ first 12-second flight over the sands of Kitty Hawk to setting down on another celestial body.

The question is where we will be 66 years after the landing of Apollo 11 — the pace of exploration has clearly leveled off, but might soon spike again.

Right now, we can’t get back there. We might in a few years, however, and if we do, the official goal is to put a woman on the moon.

In November, NASA is scheduled to launch an uncrewed test flight of Artemis 1, the vehicle that we hope will take humans back to the moon.

Today is the one day of the year when we depart from our usual commentary on issues pertaining to Southwest and Southside Virginia and look toward the skies — or beyond them to the stars.

This November’s test launch of Artemis 1 is important, but not the most important event related to space exploration going on this year. Unlike the 1960s, when the space race was between Americans and Soviets, today it’s between, well, anyone with the money.