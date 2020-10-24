Editorial: Would Virginia shut down VMI?

There are lots of small colleges that shut down every year — at least 64 since 2016, according to Education Dive. Those appear to be private colleges that encountered financial difficulties. We can’t find any recent historical examples of state-supported schools that have closed, although there are some in other states in the past.

If the state didn’t want VMI, could it go private? Yes, but … VMI is not an independent entity that can do its own thing. It’s a state asset. If, say, alumni wanted to operate VMI as a private school, they’d have to buy it from the state. Would the state even be interested in selling? If no, it’s a moot question — or a philosophical one. Would VMI still be VMI if it were someplace else? We have no way to estimate the value of the property, which is not simply on the National Register of Historic Places but a full-fledged National Historic Landmark District.