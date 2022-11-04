Editorial: Youngkin should forcefully condemn attack on Pelosis

The concept of stochastic terrorism has once again proved depressingly, horribly relevant.

It’s a relatively new term, not yet enshrined in Merriam-Webster’s, although it can be found with a Google search readily enough.

The Washington Post once summarized “stochastic terrorism” as “a phenomenon in which a prominent person or group stirs up hatred against a target, potentially causing someone else to carry out a violent act against them.”

Cybersecurity expert Chad Loder explained the concept further in that 2019 interview. “Rather than directly call for specific acts of violence, hate groups can maintain plausible deniability by merely suggesting that someone is a subhuman traitor, an enemy of the people. They know that some random person somewhere who’s just on the edge of a mental breakdown will see it, and they’ll take matters into their own hands.”

That awful principle came into play in the Oct. 28 assault on Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in their San Francisco home.

Details of what happened continue to evolve and clarify, as happens with all major news stories, but as of this writing documents released by authorities allege that the man charged in the attack, David DePape, woke 82-year-old Pelosi up in the middle of the night, repeatedly demanding, “Where’s Nancy?” DePape had brought tape, rope, zip ties and two hammers. Pelosi called the police when DePape allowed him to use the bathroom. When police arrived, both men were gripping a hammer. Before police tackled him, DePape wrenched the hammer away and struck Pelosi in the head with it, fracturing his skull.

DePape’s journey through fringe ideologies began with Green Party support, over years drifting toward a blend of racist, antisemitic, transphobic, anti-Democrat conspiracy theories.

A high ranking female Democratic politician, second in line to the presidency, Nancy Pelosi is a constant target of conspiratorial demonization and death threats that go far beyond political disagreement. According to a search warrant affidavit, DePape told police he intended to kidnap Pelosi and break her kneecaps if she “lied” to him.

DePape’s purported actions merely provide the latest example of someone agitated to horrific violence by hateful rhetoric. Count among their number the 19-year-old facing trial for killing 10 Black people in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in May and the gunman who in June 2017 opened fire on Republican lawmakers during a charity baseball game practice, seriously wounding House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, before being killed by police.

In this polarized, heated climate, it’s important that our leaders form a united front in condemning such acts, making it clear these are outcomes no one wants. Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares clearly understands this, issuing a statement on the Pelosi attack that “violence has no place in our political discourse or society, and anyone who does so is a coward who should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Alas, his ticketmate in 2021, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, did not at first appear to grasp the danger of the situation or the gravity. Campaigning for Republican challenger Yesli Vega in the 7th Congressional District, he turned mention of the attack on Paul Pelosi into a grossly inappropriate joke about Nancy Pelosi getting kicked out with the election of a Republican majority in the House. “There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California. That’s what we’re going to go do.”

Perhaps a factor in this mystifying quip was that initial news reports only said Paul Pelosi was expected to make a full recovery and did not detail the full extent of the octogenarian’s injuries. That’s still no excuse. One doesn’t need to be an admirer of the Pelosis to recognize that what happened to them shouldn’t happen to anyone.

After days of ducking the topic, Youngkin told Punchbowl News reporter Max Cohen on Tuesday that, “At the end of the day, I really wanted to express the fact that what happened to Speaker Pelosi’s husband was atrocious. And I didn’t do a great job.”

We have to agree. While it does provide some comfort that Youngkin seems aware of his error, we hope he’ll find it in his conscience to issue a new statement that gets the message right. Lives could depend on it.