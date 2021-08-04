Editorial: Youngkin's economic plan is pretty disappointing

Rural Virginians have no particular reason to be excited about the prospect of another four years of McAuliffe — and Youngkin now seems to be saying we have no reason to be excited about four years of him, either.

Oh, people who care about culture war issues might occasionally get to feel good about something, but none of those change the daily economic realities.

Maybe Youngkin is right that tax cuts will lead to more economic growth — we’ll let others marshal their competing statistics on that — but we all know where that "rip-roaring" economic growth will be and it won’t be here.

We have only a lifetime of experience to tell us that — underscored by the “great divergence” that has opened up between metro areas and rural areas in the information age. Tax cuts won’t change the fundamentals — economic growth is accelerating in talent-rich metro areas, and leaving rural communities behind. Youngkin seems uninterested in addressing that.

Youngkin must be a serious man. He wouldn’t have risen to his CEO position otherwise. You’d think he might have at least one creative thought.

But when it comes to the economic challenges facing rural Virginia, he seems incapable of anything except clichés.

That’s not being “a different kind of leader.” That’s being exactly the kind we’re used to.