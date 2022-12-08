Editorial: Youngkin's education dept. could have avoided this do-over

Diverse perspectives enhance discussions, build bridges of understanding between those of different backgrounds, and increase the sources of knowledge that can contribute to the solving of a problem.

When leadership of an institution changes, the new folks in charge will inevitably replace personnel and adjust policy so that the results reflect the new viewpoint. Smart leaders will use that period of change as an opportunity to enhance what already works well. Less astute leadership will smash what isn’t broken and attempt to limp forward without self-reflection on what caused the limp.

The latter scenario appears to apply to the attempt by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration to scrap and supplant the history standards for Virginia’s K-12 schools that were developed under the watch of Youngkin’s Democratic predecessor, Ralph Northam.

The error, we submit, was not that Youngkin’s education officials consulted only nine entities, mostly conservative-leaning, in the preparation of the proposed new standards. The error was that rather than utilize the advice from those nine sources to add to or adjust the existing document — which was assembled using input from hundreds of people and institutes — Northam’s Republican successors tossed the previous standards in their entirety into the bin and relied only on those nine sources, resulting in some strange decisions and supremely embarrassing mistakes.

Despite conservatives’ love for repeatedly referencing one of the most famous statements by civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. — “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character” — the new history standards draft initially eliminated teachings about the holiday that bears King’s name from elementary school curricula.

As for the draft’s designation of Native Americans as “America’s first immigrants,” a head-scratcher for the ages, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow last month said, “I am deeply sorry for mislabeling or not catching that the American Indians were mislabeled in the standards document. The Indigenous peoples of Virginia were here long before any other settlers or any other immigrants here, and it was wrong to label them as immigrants in the standards document, and we will make sure that that is corrected.”

Balow’s apology serves as a reminder that in 2021, when the Youngkin appointee still served as Superintendent of Public Instruction in Wyoming, the conservative, education-focused Thomas B. Fordham Institute released a report granting Wyoming an “F” in civics and history. “Wyoming’s civics and U.S. History standards are inadequate, failing to offer even a basic outline of essential content,” the report said.

The Virginia Board of Education — with five members appointed by Youngkin, including Roanoke City Public Schools Constituent Services and Government Relations Officer Alan Seibert — rejected the draft in a vote of 8-0. The board members gave the education department a directive to do what should have been done in the first place: fix the mistakes, and incorporate material from the standards developed during Northam’s term.

An inclusive rather than exclusive approach would have saved Youngkin from having to make yet another gingerly worded statement that he was “disappointed” in the work of his subordinates.