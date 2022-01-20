Editorial: Youngkin's first moves play to all (Republican) sides

Private equity executive Glenn Youngkin began his term as Virginia’s governor with a pair of speeches that suggest a willingness to reach across ideological divides, while at the same time signing several executive orders guaranteed to widen the chasm.

Not all, though. Measures to combat human trafficking and anti-Semitism earn cheers. Overviews designed to improve the efficiency of the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Virginia Employment Commission couldn’t come soon enough. The Virginia Parole Board’s recent actions, in which convicted killers were released without notification to victims’ families, absolutely justifies the investigation Youngkin calls for.

Even a wade into the Loudoun County Public Schools morass, however stridently worded, centers on a troubling question worth seeking an answer for: why was a 15-year-old high school student who had been charged with (and ultimately convicted of) a sexual assault on school grounds quietly transferred to another school in the district — where the boy committed (and was convicted of, and required to register as a sex offender for) a second sexual assault?

Though out-of-context details about this awful case were weaponized in a culture war fight over bathroom use by transgender students, Youngkin’s Executive Order No. 4 makes no mention of that issue

In all, Youngkin signed nine executive orders and two executive directives, demonstrating opposition to mandated vaccinations and business closures, intent to reduce regulations on businesses and withdraw as quickly as possible from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a move critics say will hurt the state economically as well as environmentally.

The very first of the executive orders, which seeks to purge “critical race theory” from public schools, calls for an investigation into curricula to root out “inherently divisive concepts,” an exercise that might produce some fascinating results if applied to Youngkin’s own executive orders. However, we’re going to save drilling down into these education initiatives for another time.

The question of what sort of governor this neophyte to politics would be has hovered around Youngkin since he won his party’s nomination in May. His clean slate and sunny demeanor played to his advantage in the months that followed as he mingled with the various wings of the Republican Party.

When it came to the GOP’s most polarizing figure — do we even have to name him? — Youngkin pulled off a neat trick, keeping the former president at a distance without repudiating him or alienating his followers.

So far, Youngkin appears set to keep on with this “have your cake and eat it, too” approach as governor, dazzling with Reagan-esque rhetoric even as he signs orders in pursuit of hyperpartisan initiatives like the outright banning of mask mandates for schools. Perhaps nothing indicates this better than his stance on COVID-19 immunization, as he simultaneously advocated getting the shots as soon as possible and emphasized that vaccinations should be a matter of individual choice.

“I strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated for COVID-19, and get the booster,” he said, finding no contradiction in adding, “I will continue to oppose President Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate for health workers as we continue to fight a crisis of staffing in Virginia’s health care system.”

His stance might well get an ovation from those who believe the government’s floundering overreach during the pandemic has caused more problems than it has solved — though some folks in that camp might feel he’s not pushing back hard enough.

His stance will almost certainly evoke horror from those who see a lax attitude toward vaccination and mask-wearing as a callous shrug and a statement to “Let God sort them out.” And yet he is no anti-vaxxer, praising the development of the vaccines as part of “the miracle of modern medicine.”

Youngkin’s inaugural speech on Jan. 15 began, “Today we gather, not as individuals, nor as Republicans or Democrats but as Virginians,” and he soon noted, “we’re participating in the peaceful and orderly transfer of leadership,” which is perhaps about as direct a comment as he is ever going to make on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

During his address to the General Assembly on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Youngkin demonstrated one of the many reasons why anti-Trump arrows bounced off him during the campaign, sharing an anecdote about an immigrant he met on the campaign trail who served in the U.S. military, declaring that she “loves this country with a passion few can understand … she may not have been born here but she is every bit as American as someone who was.”

He acknowledged how important the turnout in rural Virginia was to his victory, saying those communities won’t be “left behind,” though he didn’t get very specific about what that meant, other than to talk up efforts to expand the availability of broadband — efforts of vital importance. Youngkin indicated that he will finish the job that his predecessor Ralph Northam started.

As Northam got to take credit for the biggest economic development announcement in recent Virginia history — the November 2018 news that Amazon H2Q would locate in Northern Virginia — even though the wooing began under the previous governor, Terry McAuliffe; so Youngkin will likely get broadband bragging rights, as the state is on track to achieve universal broadband coverage in 2024.

Youngkin has been meeting with legislators in both parties in the days leading up to assuming the governorship, and perhaps that gave him the confidence to say, “There’s bipartisan support for eliminating the grocery tax,”the goal at the top of his list.

“We know on some issues there’ll be deep disagreement,” Youngkin acknowledged, while insisting on a bright outlook. “I believe this chamber is big enough for us to talk through our differences. And there is more that binds us than divides us.”

Time will tell, but here’s an intriguing theory: with Democrats still in charge of the state Senate, only centrist proposals have a chance of getting bipartisan support and reaching Youngkin’s desk — which the new governor can use to his advantage, taking credit for those measures while blaming Democrats for blocking initiatives popular with his hard-right supporters.