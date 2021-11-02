Editorial: Your vote really, really matters

Exercise your power.

If you’re reading these words today, and you’ve already stood in line at your polling precinct to fill out your ballot and turn it in for tallying, or if in the days or weeks prior, you mailed in your early ballot, or dropped it off at the registrar’s office (with a proper witness signature on your envelope, let’s not forget) — Well, wonderful! Congratulations!

You have exercised the power that our democracy grants you, you have participated in shaping our government, and we salute you.

If you’ve not done those things, and the polls haven’t closed, June Carter Cash and her first husband Carl Smith have a message for you: “Time’s a-wastin’.”

By the way, if you received a ballot in the mail, and you filled in the wrong oval because you were distracted, that is still no excuse for not following through and voting. Bring your ballot and all the envelopes and materials that you received in the mail to the registrar’s office and they will get you sorted out so that you can properly dispose of the old ballot and cast your vote using a new one. The process is sensible and secure. Our editorial page editor can testify to this from personal experience.