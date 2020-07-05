The Green New Deal is a clever phrase with controversial politics behind it. Let’s try to wring those out and just deal with the fundamental concept — that the transition to green energy should be good for the economy.
It is true that there are lots of jobs being created by renewable energy. There are now more solar energy jobs in Virginia than there are coal-mining jobs — 4,489 versus 2,730 — and the former is rising while the latter is dropping. Solar’s growth rate was 15% in the past year alone, according to the National Solar Jobs Census. The problem, though, is that renewable energy jobs are scattered all over while coal jobs are concentrated in places where the coal is, so the decline in coal has a disproportionate impact on certain communities. Lots of industries come and go as the market changes but here’s an industry whose demise is being hastened by certain policy choices, which means political choices are effectively shutting down whole communities. The common good — not burning the planet to a crisp — may dictate that but must coal communities simply be depopulated as collateral damage?
Various Green New Deal advocates have attempted to address this through various promises of tax incentives and workforce training programs to attract new jobs to coal country. These are nice but insufficient. Climate change may be one inconvenient truth but here’s another: There already are lots of tax incentives and workforce training programs available in coal counties and they have not made that much of a difference. We proposed one a few years ago that the General Assembly actually adopted — allowing shuttered schools to be used as tax-free zones for small business incubators. Yet they still haven’t turned Appalachia into Silicon Hollow. The problem is that the fundamental economic challenges to coal counties in a post-coal era (indeed, rural counties in general) are simply too great for a few more incentive programs to overcome. Big problems require big solutions, so here are a few we’ll throw out.
Here’s what a real Green New Deal would look like:
1. Free community college. Why won’t tax breaks alone create a new economy in coal country? Because those communities simply don’t have a workforce that’s well-suited for the new economy — few parts of rural America do. U.S. Labor Department data shows that 66% of jobs today require something more than a high school diploma — and 39% require a college degree. Yet most of Southwest Virginia measures only in the teens, and sometimes lower. In Dickenson County, only 9.3% of the workforce has a college degree. The government could waive every tax it imposes and that’s still not enough for Amazon to locate in Appalachia. Communities that want to be on the winning side of the new economy need a new workforce. Here’s one way to start. Some states — even some otherwise conservative ones such as Tennessee — have started providing free community college because they see that as an economic development tool. Essentially, K-14 is the new K-12, so the argument is if that’s what the economy is demanding then that’s what states ought to start providing — just as states responded to a previous economy by providing a free education through high school. That’s an argument that works everywhere but if you want a place to start, start in Southwest Virginia by making community college free at Mountain Empire, Southwest Virginia and Virginia Highlands community colleges.
2. Pay adults to go back to school. Even if you made community college free, that would not solve the problem because many adults can’t afford even that — they have bills to pay and can’t leave a job to go back to school. That’s a problem everywhere, of course. The single mom working in a fast-food joint could sure use that associate’s degree but even a free community college education is as out of reach as the moon — who’s going to pay her rent, buy her groceries, provide her child care? The solution: Make going to school a job. That’s right: Pay people to go back to school. Part of the original New Deal were programs such as the Works Progress Administration and the Civilian Conservation Corps that hired unemployed people to work on various infrastructure projects. This would work the same way except instead of building roads and dams and post offices and whatnot, this would build a higher-skilled workforce more suited to the present economy. The cost? No, we haven’t computed that. This is mostly a thought experiment; you also have to figure in the cost of doing nothing.
3. Force companies to create jobs in the coalfields. OK, that’s a bit overstated but it speaks to another problem: Government can create a tax code full of incentives, it can even fund education at unprecedented levels to create a better-skilled workforce, but there’s still no guarantee that companies will locate there. Not even Bernie Sanders is enough of a socialist to order companies to create jobs in certain communities. So how do we do this then? This is an idea borrowed from one of the congressmen who represents Silicon Valley — Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California. He proposes to “spread the digital wealth” by having the federal government give special consideration on contracts to companies that are located in rural areas. In effect, this would be a set-aside program just as there are set-asides for female-owned or minority-owned businesses. Conservatives often object to those on ideological grounds. Here’s a case where a coalfield set-aside (or a larger rural set-aside) would benefit localities they represent. Would ideology still trump local interest then? Our invocation of politics shows one of the practical difficulties in getting any of this enacted: We’re asking Republicans to go against their core philosophies, and we’re asking Democrats to vote for massive subsidies for communities that vote 70% or more Republican. We never said this was going to be easy for anybody.
4. Turn the University of Virginia’s College at Wise into a major research university. We know that universities — especially large research universities — are economic engines. Look at how many companies in the Corporate Research Center in Blacksburg grew out of Virginia Tech. The coalfields have a university — UVA-Wise — but not a research university. That could change. Virginia, if it wanted to, could invest heavily in that school to transform it into a research center. Why doesn’t it?
If anyone wants a real Green New Deal, these would be four good ways to start.
First and foremost......There is NOTHING free. The `handouts` to the little safe-spacers isn`t free, never has been..never will be. What will they hand out to the children after them..??? Unicorn sprinkles ??
All good points and in pretty good order of priority. Would not be surprised if WPA/CCC will be needed very soon. Basic infrastructure would be the priority initially then gearing for new technologies.
This is rare, but I think I have to go with alpha on this one.
Even those of us who are so often castigated as "socialists" in this country realize that we are, at heart, a capitalist society. And that's not a bad thing. When kept in balance.
Why exactly again is it everyone's responsibility to "save" the coalfields?
Many of those towns were built and populated because they served a capitalistic purpose. For whatever reasons (availability of natural gas as much as any benevolent policies) - they are losing jobs. As you mention DESPITE things like tax credits to millionaire mine owners. Or pork belly politics as specialized by the Kilgores.
Not to mention the hidden cost of coal mining which we've underwritten for years, like slurry pond failures, mountain top clearing, climate change, or having to support miners with black lung because the mine owners didn't.
So now we're supposed to throw good money after bad, with no expected return on investment?
Why?
Up until Trump's current mismanaged catastrophe, finding a job in this country has not been hard. It may not have been a well paying job, or even one you could survive on, and you had to compete with illegals who Trump didn't mind hiring at the same time he was torturing their children - but give the devil his due - there were jobs.
And these coalfields have been the places most fervent in their worship of Trump. They hate socialism and they hate government - right?
If the jobs aren't where you are at, doing what you are doing - then you move to where they are, and do what people are willing to pay for you to do. Simple economics. Let it happen.
And then if someone else can buy the land no longer profitable for coal mining and turn it to another use, all the better. That's capitalism.
And I notice you don't mention where exactly the money to pay for all of this largese is coming from.
Minor detail, I know. But in case you haven't noticed - Trump was running record deficits which increased all of our personal debt 10% in a time of plenty even before COVID hit.
And now we're looking at giving every business in the country enough money to pay their employees for 8 weeks. While simultaneously giving $1200 to every man, woman, and child.
THAT money's coming from somewhere as well. After we've spent all of our reserves giving charity to to billionaires for the last 3 years. With nothing to show for it, I might add. No infrastructure, etc. Just propping up the stock market - when half the country can't afford to buy groceries, much less own stock.
And merely achieving the same 3% GDP that Obama achieved without cutting the tax rate on those who needed it least.
While having the country run by a fool who's one specialty in life is cheating his creditors, workers, customers, or anyone else who's ever placed trust in him.
So maybe we ought to be talking about money. Interest rates won't stay 0% forever. And at the rate we're going, we won't even be able to pay the interest - much less the principal when Mitch and company finish bankrupting us.
Then what, o wise one?
I must have missed the part of this piece that discussed the cost/benefits of conversion away from gasoline and diesel.
