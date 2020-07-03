There stands Jackson like a stone wall!
Not anymore, at least not on Richmond’s Monument Avenue.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the remaining Confederate monuments the city owns to come down on Wednesday. By day’s end, Jackson was down and Matthew Fontaine Maury followed Thursday with Jeb Stuart coming down next.
Who would have thought that when a Minneapolis police officer ground his knee into the neck of a Black man for a fatal 7 minutes and 46 seconds (not the 8 minute and 46 seconds as originally thought) on May 25, it would set off social convulsions across the country that would bring down men in bronze who had stood for more than a century?
For some this a moment long overdue. And then there are those such as Amanda Chase, the Chesterfield County state senator who hopes to be the Republican nominee for governor, who says removing Confederate statues is “erasing the history of the white people.”
Let’s take a deep breath — a breath George Floyd never got to take — and take a longer look at what’s happening here.
First, let’s look at how this happened. Stoney did not follow the new law that went into effect Wednesday that sets out a process for removing Confederate statues — a process that Roanoke is about to embark on to remove the Robert E. Lee obelisk from Lee Plaza. Namely, a public hearing before any monument comes down. Instead, Stoney invoked emergency powers as mayor and ordered the statues removed immediately as a matter of public safety.
There’s plenty to quibble with there — Richmond city council refused to back the emergency measure and Richmond’s interim city attorney advised that Stoney didn’t have the power to do what he went ahead and did anyway. Playing fast and loose with his legal authority diminishes Stoney’s moral authority in the matter. Those who supported the statues’ removal may think the ends justify the means and cheer the outcome, but they wouldn’t think that if a public official was doing something they disagreed with. If Stoney ever runs for governor, as is sometimes mentioned, it’s fair to ask what other laws he might find inconvenient as he wields executive power. Stoney and President Trump are poles apart politically, but in this instance Stoney is essentially embracing the broad (some say too broad) view of executive power exerted by Attorney General Bill Barr. Irony is a rich vein to mine.
It’s also worth pointing out that Stoney enjoys a unique position that other Virginia mayors don’t. In 2004, Richmond did away with the council-manager form of government that all other Virginia cities have and instead adopted a “strong mayor” system where the mayor is the city’s chief executive — similar to how big cities typically operate. That’s why Stoney can claim emergency authority to remove the statues here (lawfully or otherwise) but Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea can’t issue a similar edict to remove the Lee obelisk.
So much for philosophy. As a practical matter, Richmond isn’t the first local government in Virginia where local officials have cited a public safety emergency as a reason to bring down Confederate statues immediately. Both Norfolk and Farmville have already done so — even before the new law took effect. Norfolk was motivated by an incident in neighboring Portsmouth where protestors tried to demolish a Confederate statue and one man was critically injured when part of it fell on him.
The larger question, though, is whether these Confederate statues should come down in the first place.
Those who defend them need to come up with a stronger argument than the “erasing history” line. There’s plenty of history that isn’t memorialized in bronze — or granite or marble — that we remember rather vividly. There are no statues to Hitler yet somehow we remember his atrocities quite well.
Nor is pulling down statues — even unlawfully — “un-American.” In fact, it’s almost as old as the nation itself. On July 9, 1776, George Washington and his soldiers gathered in New York City to hear a public reading of the Declaration of Independence that had been adopted just five days before. Their response: They paraded to the nearest statue of King George III and toppled it from the pedestal. They then proceeded to melt it down to make 42,088 bullets for the American cause. A famous painting depicting the event now hangs in the New York Historical Society museum. Perhaps someday paintings of Confederate statues coming down will hang in museums across the South.
The real question about these statues — and buildings named after these figures — is whether these men are worthy of our honor. Nobody put a statue of someone intended to disrespect them. To say that these statues should stay because they’re “part of our history” is to not understand our history. These statues weren’t put up as history lessons — otherwise we’d have statues of Ulysses S. Grant in Virginia, as well. They were put up because the people who put them up wanted to make a political point. Is that political point one we still want to embrace today? That’s the real question.
We’ve said this before but it deserves repetition: Virginia did not move directly from Reconstruction to repression. There was a period in the 1880s when Virginia was on a very different path. It passed civil rights laws that were progressive for their day. Then came a backlash. Civil rights were rolled back. Voters — both Black and white — were disenfranchised. Those in charge did their best to recreate the Old South — and they put up Confederate statues as a visible reminder of just who was in charge now. Even into the 1970s Virginia’s history textbooks taught what amounted to official propaganda what whitewashed the unpleasant parts of our past. Generations were brainwashed in ways that would have marveled even George Orwell. We are not forgetting our history here. On the contrary, we are now understanding it better than we once did.
Not every figure from the past is worthy of condemnation; we should judge them by what they are best known for. But Lee isn’t there in bronze because he led a college after the war and Jackson isn’t there because he taught enslaved people to read before the war. They are there because they went to war on behalf of a confederacy that, if it had succeeded, would have perpetuated slavery. This cannot be forgiven. And they should not be honored today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.