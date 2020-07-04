Every July 4th for the past 244 years, we pause to celebrate what happened on this date in 1776.
This year, in particular, seems a good time to reflect on what it is we’re celebrating.
Technically, we’re not celebrating American independence, although we really are. The Continental Congress formally declared the 13 colonies independent from Great Britain on July 2.
That resolution — introduced by Richard Henry Lee of Virginia — read simply:
“Resolved, That these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States, that they are absolved from all allegiance to British crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain is, and ought to be, totally dissolved.”
That’s not particularly poetic, but it was practical and to the point. The next day, John Adams wrote his wife, Abigail: “The Second Day of July 1776, will be the most memorable Epocha, in the History of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”
Adams was wrong about many things — Alien and Sedition Acts, anyone? — and this was one of them. We don’t celebrate July 2. We celebrate July 4, because that’s when the Continental Congress adopted a resolution describing the philosophical reasoning behind what it had done two days before. That resolution was the Declaration of Independence. It’s the soaring words of Thomas Jefferson, not the legal ones of Richard Henry Lee, that still animate Americans.
Today, of all days, it’s worth looking at the ideals our founders were embracing — and how well we’ve lived up to them.
It’s the second sentence of the Declaration of Independence that we remember best: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
By “all men,” did the founders really mean “all men” as in the general sense of “all mankind” or did they simply mean “men” in the specific sense of a single gender?
The Library of Congress declares on its website that “within the context of the times it is clear that ‘all men’ was a euphemism for ‘humanity.’”
By that standard, the nation created that July in 1776 has often fallen short of its founding ideals.
Our politics officially excluded half of that humanity for more years than we have included it. Not until 1920— a century ago this August —did our Constitution grant women the right to vote. It still does not officially guarantee women equal rights. Someday the U.S. Supreme Court will have to rule on whether the constitutional amendment that Virginia ratified earlier this year was dead or alive.
However, while the founders meant “all men,” they certainly didn’t apply even the narrowest sense of that word to those men who were owned as human property — an institution with which Jefferson was far too familiar. Not until 89 years — and a bloody Civil War — later did the Constitution formally end that abhorrent practice. Even then, it took 188 years — to the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 — for the United States to extend the same legal protections to all Americans. You can look around today and decide how well we’re doing to truly make sure “all men are created equal.” Ideally, that answer will be one of those truths we hold self-evident. The recent popularity of Juneteenth — coming two weeks and a day before July 4th — provides a good chronological reminder of what was really said on July 4th and how long it took to make those words meaningful for many Americans.
We often refer to history “unfolding,” as though it’s an old-time paper map, folded up in the glove compartment. (Interesting, isn’t it, how old concepts linger. Who today has gloves to put in a glove compartment?)
In any case, you might also think of the ideals expressed in the Declaration of Independence as still unfolding, as well. It unfolded some in 1865, when those held enslaved were declared free, it unfolded some more in 1920, when women were granted the right to vote, it unfolded more in 1964 when a legal mechanism was created to enforce those rights. For some Americans, it’s still unfolding. If you love someone of the same sex, those declarations about being “created equal” and “the pursuit of happiness” remained very much folded until 2015 when the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed a right to marry and until this year when the court affirmed that the Civil Rights Act’s ban against discrimination based on sex includes sexual orientation, as well. For how many Americans has the Declaration not fully unfolded? Again, you can look around today and decide for yourself.
We should also remember that history hasn’t always unfolded in the same direction. Martin Luther King Jr. may have popularized the phrase, “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice,” but through our history we’ve seen instances where that justice was rolled back. In the 1880s, Virginia saw a brief period when it expanded civil rights and sought to bring Black Virginians more fully into civic life. Then it saw a much longer period where it did just the opposite, including a new Constitution that cut the number of eligible voters in half. Which history there have we forgotten?
Today, we are right to celebrate both the legal independence declared on July 2, 1776 and the ideals that new nation expressed on July 4, 1776. We also should remember — as the Virginia-born entertainer Pharrell Williams reminded us recently — that on July 4, 1776, “not everybody was free.” That particular truth — both self-evident and inconvenient — should not diminish today’s celebrations. On the contrary, it should inspire us to be a better version of ourselves. Nearly two and a half centuries later, that pursuit of life, liberty and happiness is still very much a pursuit in progress. To truly celebrate July 4th, we must be prepared to apply the ideals that were first declared on this date in 1776.
