Editorial: Vinton's measured steps a model for small town economic leaps

A sales agreement signed in July will bring a $12 million investment in a 90- to 120-room hotel at Cedar Avenue and South Pollard Street. It took six years for the town to acquire the parcels that made that deal possible, which highlights how painstaking these efforts have to be. The town invested $500,000 in this project, which as Vinton’s first multi-story hotel has potential to bring in at least that much in revenue every year.

A high profile variation on the formula Vinton has followed thrives in 4,700-population Rocky Mount: The Harvester Performance Center, which filled the emptied shell of a former hardware store. That town is working on its own slow and steady march toward repurposing vacant properties. As one example, the town has conducted a grant-funded study to explore the potential for putting a small business incubator inside a Franklin County building that used to house a farm equipment store.

In Vinton, the tremors of positive change began with the groundbreaking for a new library — a plot turn that we, as Word People, can’t help but enjoy — and the 2015 hire of Peters as economic development director. Peters became acting town manager in 2020 and landed the job outright early this year. Private developers like Dale Wilkinson say Peters keeps an open mind, shoulders the necessary hoop-jumping labor and plays the long game well.