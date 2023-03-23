Here is a news flash for all the folks who want more gun laws to fight our crime problem: The laws are already in the books! The problem is that people are so paranoid about violating the Privacy Act.

Please don't get me wrong. The Privacy Act was established in 1974 for good reasons, but over the years it has been allowed to grow into a monster that greatly interferes with police and security personnel in the performance of their duties.

Since the Privacy Act is a federal law, why can't Congress form a committee to study and perhaps modify the Act in order to better enable our police to enforce the law?

We don't need to tie up Congress and the state legislatures by having them enact more laws. What is needed is to enforce the laws already on the books.

Dana Jackson, Fairlawn