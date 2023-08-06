Save The Rainbow Flag campaign

The Roanoke County School Board has passed a thinly veiled ban of the Rainbow Flag. It did so in response to right-wing scare tactics not seen since the government witch hunts of the 1950s.

Make no mistake: This ban is not simply a local matter; it is part of a broader national effort to disappear the Rainbow Flag and disenfranchise the LGBTQ+ community.

Across the country we are seeing a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation. They include bans on LGBTQ-inclusive school curricula, on books and on lifesaving trans health care needs. Suppressing speech and removing these powerful symbols is part of a larger mission: Relegating the LGBTQ community to permanent second-class citizenship.

As bigotry and violence increase, we must unite and push back against the bullies.

I’ve committed my life to social justice. That is why I founded the Gilbert Baker Foundation. Our group honors the legacy of artist and activist Gilbert Baker, who created the Rainbow Flag in 1978. Through art and education projects, we confront the haters and raise awareness.

The Rainbow Flag offers LGBTQ+ people, as well as others, a message of hope and sanctuary. Small wonder right-wing extremists want to destroy it. In the past two years, they’ve had the flag banned from flying in more than 40 American towns. Yet many citizens are valiantly fighting back.

In response to this alarming trend of bans, the Gilbert Baker Foundation launched a counteroffensive: the Save The Rainbow Flag campaign. Working with the ACLU, we’ve created a toolkit to help you confront and stop bigotry in your hometown.

To deny public display of the Rainbow Flag is to place a target on the backs of LGBTQ people. Studies show that when communities remove the Rainbow Flag from public property, there is a concurrent rise in anti-LGBTQ hate crimes — and a spike in LGBTQ teen suicide attempts. This past January, federal legislation to ban the flag was submitted to the U.S. Congress — with 30 Republican sponsors.

Fighting back against bullies is an American value. And it works. Citizens have already reversed Rainbow Flag bans in cities from Oregon to New York.

Virginia needs an energetic community response to end this current wave of hate. Let’s prove that America supports all of its people. Repeal the Rainbow Flag ban in Roanoke schools and protect our most vulnerable students.

Charles Beal,

New York City

President, Gilbert Baker Foundation

Open letter to council: I

s anyone listening?

Back in May, Councilwoman Vivian Sanchez-Jones asked how many businesses supported the Williamson Road Forum position to withdraw the Project Pipeline and start over on a better and more inclusive plan.

Our petition now has 101 businesses and four community organizations listed. We also represent Williamson Road community organizations with more than 3,000 residential members.

More importantly, over 90% of the businesses we met with signed on. Most were vehemently opposed to the Pipeline. Is anyone listening?

The petition asks that council put an end to the Pipeline and start over. And that a new city planning process be more inclusive. We think these are reasonable requests.

It is clear the vast majority of the Williamson Road community, business and residential, oppose this ill-conceived project. Yet council has done nothing to withdraw the application and move toward a new plan. Is anyone listening?

The city has a U.S. Department of Transportation (not Viginia Department of Transportation) grant to provide technical support and to develop community consensus on a plan. This DOT grant is in place to do exactly that.

But the badly designed and badly handled Project Pipeline does not need to wait for a USDOT consultant to put an end to the project. Council should immediately vote to remove the Project Pipeline from VDOT consideration. The community has spoken clearly and strongly.

Is anyone listening? Councilwoman Stephanie Moon Reynolds, who lives in the neighborhood, has been listening and voted against the project. The rest of council needs to listen and act. That’s their job.

Bill Tanger

Clay McClintock

Co-Chairs,

Williamson Road Forum

Climate change demands action

Forest fires in Canada and California are epic. Lush forests have dried out and burnt up.

According to NASA (.gov) in the last 200 years the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has increased by 50%, accelerating climate change.

Significant long-term changes have happened to our global climate.

Action needs to be taken to reduce our global carbon footprint.

I have noticed a number of solar and wind farms around the country. We need a lot more of them. People need to support the effort to substantially increase the number of wind and solar farms.

They aren’t always popular. We especially need to encourage local officials to take a stand. Time is of an essence.

Frank Mathews,

Radford