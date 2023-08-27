MVP is a disaster all the way around

Some newcomers or distant observers (“Thanks to Democrats, MVP circus continues,” letter, Aug. 11) are apparently unaware that Mountain Valley Pipeline is as unpopular with landowners like the 300 who have lost their land to MVP through the use of federal eminent domain as it is with environmentalists.

And, oh, some landowners are environmentalists regardless of their politics.

Such outsiders may not know that conservative county boards of supervisors in Giles, Craig, Montgomery and Roanoke counties all formally opposed the project by 2016 or that Freedom Caucus member Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem has publicly stated that MVP is opposed by everyone in his district from right wing landowners to left wing professors.

While some media outlets (not The Roanoke Times) think opposition to MVP involves a left/right split, those who live here know better.

MVP picked an extremely dangerous route that had been rejected by Dominion Energy for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline because it had too much karst terrain and too many steep, landslide-prone slopes that are now deforested, all in an active seismic zone.

MVP is worst of all for landowners, who face the prospect of a 42-inch bomb on their land — highly explosive natural gas under 1,440 pounds per square inch of pressure — more than twice as large as the one that exploded in Northern Virginia recently.

In the limestone/dolomite karst of the valleys along the route, this means they could face incineration within 1,100 feet of the project and severe damage up to 3 miles away on each side.

All of us in the Roanoke Valley could face a huge wildfire if the pipe fails and explodes on the steep slopes and karst of Fort Lewis Mountain, the Elliston area (Interstate 81 and the Roanoke River) and Poor Mountain.

MVP is an equal opportunity disaster.

Diana Christopulos, Salem

Televise the trial of ‘that former guy’

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

DONALD J. TRUMP

Defendant.

Reads the indictment ...

We, you, me, us are the United State of America and, as such, are the victims of that former guy’s (tfg’s) crime. As victims, we should have an unequivocal right to attend his criminal trial. Of course, we the victims, can’t all fit into the courthouse. Therefore, the only way we, the victims, can observe the trial of the accused is by way of a broadcast of the proceedings via television. Allowing cameras in the courtroom squares with the purpose of the Sixth Amendment, which guarantees a public trial.

I feel certain a large majority of the citizens of the United State of America want the proceedings televised, as does the defendant’s legal team. John Lauro, attorney for tfg, in a FOX News interview on Aug. 3, has also called for a televised trial and stated, “We want to see a fair trial. The government has an obligation to ensure a fair trial...” Amen, Mr. Lauro.

Therefore, in hopes of seeing tfg’s fair trial televised, I will be writing our two senators, Mr. Kaine & Mr. Warner, as well as our 6th District’s Rep. Ben Cline, advising them they should pursue measures to ensure tfg’s trial is broadcast.

I hope my fellow citizens will do the same.

As Justice Louise Brandeis said, “Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.”

Stephen M. Hatchett,

Roanoke

Editor’s note: Federal court proceedings cannot be photographed or broadcast under existing rules.

Accept people for who they are

A short time ago I saw a large group of Gay Pride marchers who were in front of the Welcome Center in Radford.

The days when they were practically invisible are over. That bothers many religious individuals.

While the religious may believe that they should love their neighbor, it isn’t easy for them to accept gay people for who they are.

Gay couples get married and sometimes they have children. They value their family and love each and every member.

A person should be able to love and share their lives with whoever they choose and be accepted for who they are.

Francis Mathews, Radford

Is Evans House worth saving?

With reference to the preservation of the Evans House in Washington Park [“Citizens return to the fate of Roanoke’s Washington Park caretaker’s cottage,” news story, Aug. 9], is Evansville House worth saving?

If a positive decision is reached to preserve this historical landmark, could a compromise be reached by involved parties?

By moving Evans House to a different location, the Washington Park community could have a new pool, and the house could be restored for historic purposes.

Explore Park could be considered as an appropriate historical location for teaching and for enjoyment.

If not Explore Park, perhaps one of the area colleges or universities would want to partake in the restoration? History destroyed is history lost.

Shirley Clemmer, Roanoke