101422-roa-opn-editorial-letters-clifton-rignite_merged

Support program to help inmates change lives

Each of us is so much better than the worst thing we ever did. The (R)I.G.N.I.T.E. initiative spearheaded by Roanoke City Sheriff Antonio Hash is geared toward helping residents of the Roanoke City Jail discover that better part within themselves, that inside person who has potential to make a good life.

(R)I.G.N.I.T.E points motivated residents toward rehabilitation rather than further incarceration. Being readily identified as persons working toward building a better life by wearing a distinct burgundy colored uniform, rather than the conventional stripes, says to the wearer as well as to the people around him or her, “I am a person striving to go somewhere, to be someone.” Committing to this program, which is designed to help residents recreate themselves through diving into education, work certifications, and exposure to the support systems necessary to be successful once discharged, can open possibilities and horizons heretofore unimagined by these currently incarcerated men and women.

I hope Roanoke City Council and the community will give enthusiastic support and financing to Sheriff Hash and (R)I.G.N.I.T.E. in this attempt to better our community by improving lives.

Dotsy S. Clifton, Roanoke

Putin’s Ukraine war exacerbates hunger

Russia’s war on its neighbor is one of the reasons prices are so high.

I’m no expert on foreign affairs, but it doesn’t make sense to me that Russia is attacking a rich agricultural nation. Perhaps it is “because” Ukraine is a rich agricultural nation that this is happening.

The world food supply and its energy supply are being compromised. Russia can’t grow enough food for its own people. State-owned farms are one of the reasons. Communism is very inefficient in that area in particular. We are lucky that we have competent and sensible leaders who will help the Ukrainians and defend democracy.

We help feed the world, but there are still a lot of people in this country we should do a lot more for when it comes to hunger. Higher paying minimum wage jobs would go a long way in helping a lot of people. Support politicians who want to raise the minimum wage.

Frank Mathews, Radford