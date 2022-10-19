101922-roa-opn-editorial-letters-hopkins-oil_merged

Don’t be gaslighted by oil price news

Americans are overreacting to the global oil cartel’s decision this month to dial back production by 2 million barrels per day. It sounds like an awful lot, and newscasters certainly talk like it is. But the cartel — OPEC — pumps less than one-third of the world’s oil. The production cut, then, is only about 2% of global output.

That brings up the question of why did U.S. retail gasoline prices leap by an average 7% when the OPEC cuts were announced? It could be that the refiners, distributors and local merchants were exploiting the news to make an extra profit on the fuel already in their tanks and pipelines.

There is another possibility, one I hesitate to mention. You don’t suppose that in the run-up to the U.S. midterm elections, Big Oil wants us not to think about all the good that President Biden has accomplished with the help of Democrats in Congress? They wouldn’t do that, would they?

John Hopkins, Floyd

Many good reasons to vote for DeVaughan

We need to vote to send Taysha DeVaughan to Congress to represent all of us in the 9th Congressional District for a number of reasons.

Unlike her opponent, Morgan Griffith, she lives in our district and cares about solving our problems.

Unlike our current Congressman, she will hold town hall meetings. She is currently traveling literally tens of thousands of miles, campaigning all across our large congressional district, a district that is larger than the state of New Jersey.

She is listening to concerns and suggestions for improving our lives. She is meeting with business leaders, youth, senior citizens, and a variety of community groups. She stands for civility in government; strong public schools curricula; taking care of our earth; protecting workers’ rights, women’s rights and voters’ rights; and protecting Social Security.

A number of elected Republicans have stated they want to either privatize Social Security, or even have Congress be required to reauthorize it every five years or even every year. We can’t let this happen.

Taysha lives in Big Stone Gap in Wise County.

A graduate of UVA-Wise with a bachelor’s degree in communications, she began her career at the Appalachian Community Fund as a regional organizer. She was quickly promoted to her current position as the donor engagement coordinator.

She is an active member of her community, serving as the president of the Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards, and is active in the Lonesome Pine Mutual Aid.

Her public service commitment, her organizational skills and her zeal to help others are becoming appreciated across the state. For example, this civic-minded worker is currently serving as a gubernatorial appointee to the Virginia Council on Environmental Justice.

There are so many good reasons to vote for Taysha DeVaughan for Congress. She cares about us. Let’s elect her so she can bring our voice to Washington!

Patricia BeCraft, Wytheville

Stop crime with action, not more meetings

Meet, talk, bang. Meet meet, talk talk, bang bang. Meet meet meet, talk talk talk, bang bang bang.

Meetings and talks do not deter crime — actions do.

For the good of the citizens of Roanoke, elected officials need to stop meeting and talking and instead take meaningful action.

Let me give some suggestions: Enact a policy of stop and frisk when there is any suspicion of possible illegal activity.

Mandatory sentencing of anyone possessing an illegal weapon or possession of any weapon without a proper permit.

No bail for any weapons-related offense.

Back the police who are trying to keep the city safe — don’t tie their hands with unreasonable regulations.

Elect leaders who are not afraid to speak out against criminal activity and who are willing to stand up against the “defund the police” crowd.

Make parents liable for damages done by juvenile offenders.

Put foot patrolmen in the downtown business areas, especially in the evening and at night and during the weekends.

Designate at least four on-duty policemen located throughout the city as a quick response team to immediately respond as backup for any call of a serious nature.

I know that I do not have all the answers, but I do know that unless a tough stance is taken to combat crime, nothing will change and in fact crime will increase.

Dick Robers, Roanoke