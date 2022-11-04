110422-roa-opn-editorial-letters-larsen-vote_merged

Still vote, despite fearmongering

So, a candidate for Salem City Council said, “I think a lot of states didn’t go through the proper procedures for the [2020] elections.” Did he? Really? (Nov. 1, “GOP candidate at Jan. 6 rally”)

I’d like to ask him: which states exactly, sir? However do you know? What about the fact that there were no failures to proceed properly — unless you count the improprieties of those who wished a person who lost had gotten enough votes to win?

In other words: horsefeathers! How dumb does this gentleman think we are?

And: why do all the “election deniers” want us to give up on the idea that our votes matter?

That this would-be Salem City Council member chose to attend the “rally” in D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, is fine with me. I too have been quite interested in what our former president had to say that day — including the part where he urged his supporters to go to our nation’s Capitol building and “fight like hell” to block the proper procedures for wrapping up a presidential election.

But my beef is not so much with one man from Salem. No one who loves this nation should support anyone who attempts to undermine the democratic process by spewing such dangerous nonsense. All of us who have the precious right to vote for those we think most qualified should do so, on or before Nov. 8. Don’t let the fear-mongers and conspiracy wack-jobs stop you. Vote.

Jeanne Larsen, Roanoke

Daniels will bring fiscal restraint

It is my honor and privilege to endorse Chris Daniels as a member of the Bedford County School Board. In the short time period that Chris has served, he has shown himself to be a conservative, fiscally restrained businessman with leadership skills that prove he not only cares deeply about quality education, but he is also very concerned about the costs associated with education and those who pay for it in these very difficult economic times.

I am a former Bedford County Board of Supervisors member who has served three terms and share these same concerns.

In Bedford County, there are currently 59 budgeted departments. In addition to this, the county has separate funds for vehicle replacement, capital improvement plan, the county nursing home and solid waste department. The county real estate tax is the largest single source of income. The tax rate is currently 50 cents per $100 of assessed value. If only real estate tax revenues are used to fund schools, then approximately 41 cents of the 50-cent tax rate goes to fund schools (1 penny is approximately $932,000. So, $38,393,028/$932,000 is 41.2 pennies). This equals 82.4% of real estate tax revenues in one of the 59 cost centers. However, if we assume that all discretionary revenues (i.e. general property taxes and other local taxes) are used to fund schools, then approximately 43% of discretionary revenues will be transferred to the schools in Fiscal Year 2023.

It is incumbent upon us, as taxpayers, that we elect conservative, business-minded leaders to all public offices who will stand strong on principle and conservative values.

Chris Daniels is that leader.

Steve Arrington, Bedford

Lewis will uphold our Constitution

Thank you for publishing the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star guest editorial in the Oct. 18 Roanoke Times opinion page (“GOP candidates mostly silent on 2020 election”). I believe our national representatives in the U.S. Congress should all address and explain their responses to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Our federal candidates should be questioned about this event because their responses represent whether they truly believe in our Constitution.

Nearly all local and national U.S. politicians profess their desire in their verbal campaigns and promises to protect America’s basic constitutionally protected right to life, liberty and justice. Our Constitution is the document that our country’s first politicians, “the Founding Fathers,” wrote to provide a framework allowing the rights of the people to be implemented and protected. In Article VI of the Constitution, senators and representatives are required to be bound by oath or affirmation to support the Constitution.

In the oath, all of our congressional representatives state they will “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Ben Cline and other incumbents who allowed Donald Trump to attack and denigrate the U.S. Constitution’s clearly outlined transition of power of the office of the presidency to the next elected president have violated their most basic oath of office by not impeaching or condemning Trump for his supported actions against the Constitution. They have failed their duty to serve the public interest of not only their constituents, but of all American citizens and residents.

For our 6th Congressional District, I ask readers to consider this failure by Ben Cline to address these questions asked by the Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. Please vote in the coming Nov. 8 election for a candidate you feel will work to protect your constitutional right to pursue improvements to your life, liberty and justice. In my opinion, Jennifer Lewis will better serve those interests in the 6th Congressional District.

Tim Turner, Roanoke