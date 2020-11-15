A congrats to Girl Scouts, with an asterisk

As a former Girl Scout Junior and Cadette leader I enjoyed reading about Blacksburg Girl Scouts earning their Bronze and Silver Awards (Roanoke Times, N5, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020). Well done, Girl Scouts, and congratulations! And thank you for your service!

However, I noticed in the article’s photograph, that the Cadette at the electric saw was not wearing protective gloves. This is first and foremost amongst girl scouts activities and service projects: safety first. I wonder if other former leaders, leaders, parents, and the girl scouts themselves noticed this oversight? Or did I get it wrong?