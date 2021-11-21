A splendid Veterans Day in Christiansburg

As a veteran of the United States Army I appreciated the parade and ceremony that was held in Christiansburg on Veterans Day.

On a beautiful November day, bands from the four county high schools performed, seven platoons of high school ROTC students marched, old cars honked their horns, old veterans shuffled along, and sign-bearing students paraded through downtown Christiansburg.

Main Street was crowded with what seem like thousands of elementary and primary school students, parents and local citizens (probably 2,500). All with American flags, cheering the marchers.

At the end of the parade I stood near the center of the town thinking this was what small town America is all about. All that was left was Norman Rockwell.

It made me feel proud of what this country and community are all about, and the type of people that live here.

As a veteran, I say thank you.

Steve Huppert

Christiansburg Town Council member

Note: Huppert’s opinions do not necessarily reflect on other members of council or the town staff.