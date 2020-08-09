You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A thumbs up to coronavirus test experience
0 comments

A thumbs up to coronavirus test experience

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

On Aug. 5, I started feeling tired, runny nose, a little sore throat.

As a person who is almost 76, I thought it can’t be me. I do wear a mask when I leave the house, but some people say I leave the house too frequently. It bothers me not so much that I might get the coronavirus, but how it will affect the people and places that I have been during the last couple of days.

I had seen in the paper that a virus check would be held at Blacksburg High School last Thursday. On the Wednesday night before, I called the health center to make an appointment (540) 267-8240 (they are open until 8 p.m.). The individual was very helpful and scheduled me to go to the high school Thursday afternoon.

When I reached BHS, they were so organized. You make several quick stops and then they test you. You never have to leave your car. The testing takes 20 seconds and you’re done. They tell you it will be three to five days before the results are in, but I feel better already. It is all free, and they will call you concerning the results. The whole process was super.

Some people in Christiansburg wonder why the testing is not done in Christiansburg more often, but the way I look at it, to go a total of 16 miles to find out if you are positive or negative is well worth it.

I will not hear the results until Monday or Tuesday next week. I think it will be good. If it is bad, look for my name in the obituary page ( I hope not, no more letters to the editor).

STEVE HUPPERT

Christiansburg Town Council member

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: What happened to "duty"?

I continue to be disheartened that ALL Americans cannot come together regarding ways to combat COVID-19. I am now 73, and when I was 18 it was…

Letters

Letter: Problems with the truth

Recently a friend circulated a list of witty sayings and I thought, given the recent pronouncements of President Trump, that two of them were …

Letters

Letter: Slavery and respect

I would like to respond to two letters published on July 11. The first was written by Fran Delaney ("There is no debate"). Ms. Delaney states …

Letters

Letter: Give the devil his due

I read your July 8 article on Washington and Lee University. Most Americans would find the politics and world view of the late William F. Buck…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News