A thumbs up to coronavirus test experience

On Aug. 5, I started feeling tired, runny nose, a little sore throat.
As a person who is almost 76, I thought it can’t be me. I do wear a mask when I leave the house, but some people say I leave the house too frequently. It bothers me not so much that I might get the coronavirus, but how it will affect the people and places that I have been during the last couple of days.
I had seen in the paper that a virus check would be held at Blacksburg High School last Thursday. On the Wednesday night before, I called the health center to make an appointment (540) 267-8240 (they are open until 8 p.m.). The individual was very helpful and scheduled me to go to the high school Thursday afternoon.
When I reached BHS, they were so organized. You make several quick stops and then they test you. You never have to leave your car. The testing takes 20 seconds and you’re done. They tell you it will be three to five days before the results are in, but I feel better already. It is all free, and they will call you concerning the results. The whole process was super.
Some people in Christiansburg wonder why the testing is not done in Christiansburg more often, but the way I look at it, to go a total of 16 miles to find out if you are positive or negative is well worth it.
I will not hear the results until Monday or Tuesday next week. I think it will be good. If it is bad, look for my name in the obituary page ( I hope not, no more letters to the editor).
STEVE HUPPERT
Christiansburg Town Council member
