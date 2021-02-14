A vaccine experience to applaud

Vaccine experience was a telling one about community

Since December I have been watching individuals on television stand in line to be tested or to receive their COVID shots. On one TV station a reporter stated that people had been standing in lines for hours to get tested or receive a shot.

When I received information concerning when I should get my shot I was very apprehensive about my waiting time.

In January, I was told to go to the Blue Ridge Church in Christiansburg. When I got to the church there was a small line that was moving quickly. I was in and out in 45 minutes. I was so pleased that it went so quickly and easily.

Last Wednesday, I went for the second shot. I could not believe it. No line. Walked in, filled out some papers, got the shot, waited for any reaction and left. I could have done the whole procedure during halftime of the Super Bowl.

What a great job, and so well organized. Maybe it was done so quickly and faster than the big cities because there were less people. (I have heard they are giving 1,400 shots a day at Blue Ridge Church.). But I think it was because the people were better organized and ready to help end this terrible situation that the country has been facing for the last year.