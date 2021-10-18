Ackley: An investment in children that pays

Sam Rasoul recently wrote an op-ed encouraging social-emotional training (Emotional Intelligence or EQ) for children ("Social-emotional learning will put kids on the path to happiness," Oct. 13).
Rasoul did a good job summarizing the 15,000 or so studies done that demonstrate the jumpstart that EQ has on success. He could not have argued for a more important investment in the success of our children. Let me illustrate with two groups, children and senior leaders.
I’m a former child psychologist. The vast majority of children who came to see me were not mentally ill. They simply had not had the chance to learn the EQ skills Rasoul talks about. Their parents and I worked together to help them learn these needed skills. Then they went on their way with a new lease on life. But these were one-off situations rather than a systematic solution to provide skills everyone needs.
Everyone? Yes. Leaders worldwide work with executive coaches to develop the same skill set (EQ) Rasoul described. I know because my second career has been as one of those coaches. If these skills are valued by leaders of Fortune 500 companies, major government departments, senior healthcare executives, and other professionals worldwide, these skills are certainly worth investing in for our children.
Lack of EQ education shows itself “back at the office,” where followers may get demeaned or unfairly misunderstood by low EQ executives. Demeaning behavior undermines the success of those on the receiving end, certainly, but also of those on the giving end. Maybe you have been on the receiving end of “jerk” behavior from a boss. Maybe had your boss had EQ skill training in school, you would have been spared some ugly experiences. Instead that boss would have known how to make room for your best contributions.
Having worked with many children who were having a hard time, and with successful senior leaders determined to learn and improve, it is easy for me to connect the dots on EQ. Please borrow from my experience to do the same. What can you do to promote EQ training in our schools? It can’t start too young or too soon.
Dana C. Ackley