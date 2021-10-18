Ackley: An investment in children that pays

Sam Rasoul recently wrote an op-ed encouraging social-emotional training (Emotional Intelligence or EQ) for children ("Social-emotional learning will put kids on the path to happiness," Oct. 13).

Rasoul did a good job summarizing the 15,000 or so studies done that demonstrate the jumpstart that EQ has on success. He could not have argued for a more important investment in the success of our children. Let me illustrate with two groups, children and senior leaders.

I’m a former child psychologist. The vast majority of children who came to see me were not mentally ill. They simply had not had the chance to learn the EQ skills Rasoul talks about. Their parents and I worked together to help them learn these needed skills. Then they went on their way with a new lease on life. But these were one-off situations rather than a systematic solution to provide skills everyone needs.

Everyone? Yes. Leaders worldwide work with executive coaches to develop the same skill set (EQ) Rasoul described. I know because my second career has been as one of those coaches. If these skills are valued by leaders of Fortune 500 companies, major government departments, senior healthcare executives, and other professionals worldwide, these skills are certainly worth investing in for our children.