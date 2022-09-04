An open letter to the Montgomery County School Board

During the Aug. 2, 2022, school board meeting, Chairwoman Sue Kass instructed anyone with questions for the board should put them in writing and send them to her.

Chair Kass further stated she would be happy to provide answers to any questions the public has. We are greatly encouraged by her willingness to respond to the members of our community, and therefore would like answers to the following questions in regard to the board’s ongoing quest to bring forth a resolution to vote for collective bargaining and entering into contract with the MCEA teacher’s union.

The Montgomery County Seal hanging proudly on the wall behind the chairwoman’s seat, which reads “FREEDOM INCREASES RESPONSIBILITY,” serves as a stark reminder of the duty that the taxpayers have placed on your shoulders. Each of you have the FREEDOM to say yes or no to collective bargaining, but with that FREEDOM comes the RESPONSIBILITY to do what is right for our children and our community.

We are concerned for the future impact your decision will have and the consequences for our community and for each of you. It would serve both you and the public well to answer these questions before making a regrettable decision. The concerns are:

1. What is the motivation driving the school board to entertain a vote for collective bargaining? Why now?

2. Is the school board meeting the needs of our teachers and staff? If not, what are the needs that are not being met?

3. Why aren’t these being met?

4. Does the school board have solutions to these issues?

5. Where is the benefit gap? MCPS is second in the region for compensation and benefits.

6. What benefits will MCEA provide that MCPS can’t provide?

7. How much will teachers and staff pay in dues each month?

8. What will teachers and staff receive for their dues?

9. What will the dues be used for? Research released last October, by Dropout Nation determined that teachers’ unions spend roughly $700 million per year on political advocacy. They also state that the number is drastically underestimated. Other studies show that 96% goes to further the ideologies and candidates in direct opposition to a majority of parents in Montgomery County, who, in the 2021 election voted 51.9% against these ideologies and candidates.

10. What will be the process for teacher input? In areas that currently have unions, teachers complain that their voice is only heard when it aligns with the UNION’S AGENDA.

11. Who will select representation for the teachers?

12. Where will MCEA meetings be held?

13. Will these meetings take place during the school day?

14. Will teachers be paid to attend these meetings?

15. MCPS has a policy that prohibits political organizations in our schools. Just this past April, students were prohibited from wearing shirts saying “Pray for Peace” because they were deemed political. Why is MCPS even considering bringing a political organization into our public school system?

16. School is not about the teachers; it is about the STUDENTS. Do you believe our children should be used as political pawns?

17. In what ways will MCEA provide our children with an education better than parents, teachers and school administration?

18. How will MCEA make our children safer?

19. How will MCEA resolve the disciplinary problems in our schools?

20. How will MCEA make student victims of crime safe after they are victimized?

21. What happens to our children’s education in the event of a strike or “sickout”?

22. In what ways will the union improve financial accountability?

23. Will taxpayers be on the hook for higher taxes because of collective bargaining? If not, then what measures will prevent increases, and what guarantees do the taxpayers have that you will not go back on your word?

24. What additional administrative staffing requirements will be required to implement collective bargaining, understanding any additional headcount does not contribute to the goal of educating children?

25. How much will this cost in additional compensation and benefits?

26. Who will pay these salaries?

27. Will there be a need for additional office space?

28. Where will it be located?

29. Who will pay for the additional space?

30. What other administrative costs will be incurred?

31. What are the limitations of collective bargaining?

32. Will the union play a role in directing what curriculum is taught in MCPS?

33. What specific trainings will MCEA provide to teachers and administrators?

34. Will the union be permitted to continue their trainings on equity, inclusion and diversity, white privilege, social emotional learning and gender identity that have been removed from the Department of Education website, but are currently still made available on the VEA website?

35. Unions have higher authority than any other stakeholders. Virginia Code 1-240.1 Rights of parents. A parent has a fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education and care of the parent’s child. How are you going to ensure and protect this right?

36. What is the reward for the taxpayers?

37. What is the reward for the students?

38. What is the reward for you?

39. Lastly, do the taxpayers and parents want this?

We the public, expect you to take the necessary time to answer these very important questions before any decision is made, and that you do so with transparency and integrity. Further, we are dismayed that two board members have a personal allegiance to the union organization; therefore, Ms. Penny Franklin, who is president of the Electrical Workers Union and an avowed activist, and Mr. Linwood Hudson, who received campaign contributions from MCEA, ought to recuse themselves from any vote regarding a union.

Editor’s note: In an email shared with The Roanoke Times, Sue Kass has had some communication with Price, with Kass writing that she will attempt to respond. Also, Price included in her submission that the questions she raises were compiled by “citizens of Montgomery County.”