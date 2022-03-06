Blacksburg rezoning should not be approved for Legacy on South Main

I'm sure you've read, heard, and seen all the problems with the Blacksburg rezoning for Legacy on South Main and why it should not be approved.

I am not going to repeat all the points, though I agree with every one of them.

If this proposal is approved it is effectively saying to my neighbors and fellow Blacksburg residents that what we envisioned for our town is meaningless and can be changed for any reason for any corporation. This rezoning is an egregious violation of our shared view of how we want our town to grow. All the effort put into the Comprehensive Plan was a waste of time to create a mirage for us citizens to think the government had taken our wishes to heart. You will have lied to us.

Please explain to me why all that work to develop what we wanted for our town is being trashed so some people can make an 'acceptable profit' on this parcel of land?

As you each work for me and all the residents of our town, I look forward to, and fully expect, everyone's response to this simple question.

KEN STILES

Blacksburg

Editor's note: Legacy on South Main, which developers have said will use tax credits and will be affordable housing, would be located at South Main Street and Country Club Drive.