Christiansburg Farmer's Market is open for business
Christiansburg Farmer's Market is open for business

If you have not had the opportunity to stop by the Christiansburg Farmer’s Market this year, now would be a good time to visit.

The market is open every Thursday afternoon from 3 to 7 p.m. on Hickok Street in downtown.

Every week the market has approximately 20 vendors with a weekly attendance of over 300 shoppers.

On many Thursdays the market has a special theme for the week. On most weeks local farmers are available selling pork and beef products.

This year the market has been very successful, as vendors have sold almost $22,000 in products.

I would advise people in the area to give the market a try and support local merchants. The market will remain open every Thursday until Oct. 22.

STEVE HUPPERT

Christiansburg Town Council

