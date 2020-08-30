Christiansburg Farmer's Market is open for business

If you have not had the opportunity to stop by the Christiansburg Farmer’s Market this year, now would be a good time to visit.
The market is open every Thursday afternoon from 3 to 7 p.m. on Hickok Street in downtown.
Every week the market has approximately 20 vendors with a weekly attendance of over 300 shoppers.
On many Thursdays the market has a special theme for the week. On most weeks local farmers are available selling pork and beef products.
This year the market has been very successful, as vendors have sold almost $22,000 in products.
I would advise people in the area to give the market a try and support local merchants. The market will remain open every Thursday until Oct. 22.
STEVE HUPPERT
Christiansburg Town Council
